The Craft Beer Market is expected to grow by 666.34 mn L during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Our report on craft beer market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries and product launches.

The craft beer market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The craft beer market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• IPA-based craft beer

• Seasonal-based craft beer

• Pale ale-based craft beer

• Amber ale-based craft beer

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• Poland

• Russian Federation

• Rest of Europe



The growing demand for craft beer among millennials is one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on craft beer market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Craft beer market in Europe sizing

• Craft beer market in Europe forecast

• Craft beer market in Europe industry analysis



Leading craft beer market in Europe vendors include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

