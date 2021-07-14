Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Process

Reference is made to earlier information provided regarding Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd’s (“Prosafe” or the Company”) ongoing financial process with its lenders, latest on 18th June 2021.



As informed earlier, although Prosafe has received formal support from 94.5% of its secured lenders for the agreed financial solution, to enable the orderly implementation of the agreed restructuring solution, the Company together with its subsidiary Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd have each today made an application to the High Court of the Republic of Singapore pursuant to section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act to seek permission to convene meetings of its creditors to vote on proposed schemes of arrangement (the "Singapore Scheme Applications"). The Singapore Scheme Applications are further supported by applications on foot for recognition of the existing Singapore Moratorium in other relevant jurisdictions. It is anticipated that implementation steps will be progressed in other relevant jurisdictions in due course.



The Company expects to be able to complete the overall restructuring transaction prior to 30 September 2021, which is the agreed long stop date with its secured lenders and corresponds to the current duration of the Singapore Moratorium as announced earlier.



The Company will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are further material developments on the financial process and the matters above. Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or updates on the process.



Moelis & Company are acting as financial advisors, and Schjødt and Clifford Chance are acting as legal advisors to Prosafe in connection with the restructuring.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 14 July 2021

Prosafe SE



