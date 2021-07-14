Worldwide School Information Management System Industry to 2026 - Greater Emphasis on the Use of Technology as a Tool to Track Student Activity is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Information Management System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The school information management system is expected to reach a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The growth is majorly driven by increased digitization in the education industry, growing inclination towards e-learning, and emphasis on improving the quality of education. However, the lack of trained users might hamper the growth of the market.

The nature of teaching and learning has become much more collaborative in recent years. According to a recent report by Smoothwall, 96% of teachers believe technology has had a positive impact on the way children participate and learn in lessons. A further 56% of respondents in their survey said that pupils were noticeably more engaged when technology is used.

School information management system provides various benefits right from organizing the parent-teacher meeting to online fees collection and examination management, to bulk data management school software handles every process smoothly and efficiently. For instance, in February 2020, Carl Albert State College (CASC), a public community college located in Southeastern Oklahoma, has selected Ellucian Colleague software for a campus-wide software conversion. The software will integrate the institution's data, enabling transparency across departments, enhancing how data is shared to both staff and students, and will also streamline and simplify administrative task processes.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak also negatively impacted the education industry worldwide. With the ongoing lockdown, schools and colleges have come to a complete halt and have started implementing online solutions to continue the scheduled curriculum and assessments for the year. In this scenario, school information systems are expected to grow in countries having good network infrastructure and internet penetration. However, these systems cater to comparatively fewer schools concerning the current demand for education, and thus cost might become one of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market as this may result in loss of opportunity in emerging countries.

Key Market Trends



Greater Emphasis on the Use of Technology as a Tool to track Student Activity is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Software solutions provide institutions with well-organized information management systems that help faculty members build improved courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. School Data Dashboard helps admin to generate powerful data analytics, reports, and customized visual dashboards for decision making and quick presentations to all admin levels.

For instance, Edecofy's Student Performance Analytics for School enables schools and universities to deeply analyze their student information and generate student data on subject areas, reports, metrics, and dashboards based on tests, results, student attendance, and class schedule information.

Moreover, the emphasis on improving the quality of education and learning experience is also driving the growth of embedding analytics in education. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, as of 2019, mean years of schooling for adults aged 25 years and above is around 11.2 years long, and with the help of technology, the overall experience and output can be enhanced significantly. Factors such as these are providing opportunities to the vendors to further penetrate the market in developed as well as emerging countries.

The increased deployment of these solutions over a cloud platform has significantly reduced the associated cost and required IT support boosting the growth futher. In March 2020, Ellucian announced that the Arkansas State University (ASU) System, a network of universities in Arkansas serving nearly 23,000 students, selected Ellucian Banner as its unified, cloud-based information management system. The statewide effort to align higher education institutions, the ASU System would implement Banner to achieve a shared, scalable cloud platform designed to increase collaboration, combine resources, and support future growth among the system's schools.

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

There are diverse sets of countries at different levels of income and development in central Asia. The spread, use, and availability of school information systems are essential for the growth of the market, as is the availability of online learning materials, as well as devices and the level of internet connectivity at home.

For instance, the school education system in India is the largest in the world with over 1.5 million schools, over 8.7 million primary and secondary teachers, and more than 260 million enrolments, is home to the largest and most complex education system in the world catering to over 260 million young population each year making it a region with immense opportunities for school information system vendors to penetrate and increase its customer base.

Moreover, public expenditure on education has moderately increased over 10 years. For instance, according to the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, public expenditure on education was 1611.6 billion yuan in 2011. In contrast, in 2019, it has reached 3491.3 billion yuan, which is suggestive of better growth prospects for the adoption of education technology in the region.

Besides, in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, the prospects for adoption of such information management systems are high as the ubiquity of, and familiarity with the technology in addition to the cultural emphasis on education make Singaporeans natural adaptors of new ed-tech. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, as of 2019, the literacy rate of Singapore for people above 15 years is 97.5%.

All the above factors are expected to proliferate the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape



The school information system market is moderately competitive, primarily owing to the presence of multiple players in the market operating in the domestic and international markets. The players in the market are adopting strategies like partnerships and expansions to increase their product functionality and expand their geographic reach.

In May 2020, Jenzabar, Inc., announced the launch of its support for competency-based education (CBE) programs through the Jenzabar One suite. The Registration module in Jenzabar Student now supports CBE strategies, which can help higher education institutions drive enrollment and empower student success by presenting multiple, unique pathways to completion.

In February 2020, Ellucian partnered with OnePLM to drive digital transformation for specialist providers of higher education. The partnership is aimed to aid the growth of their leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution Ellucian Quercus, developed for specialist providers of higher education.

