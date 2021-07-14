Inmar Intelligence Celebrates One Year of In-Store Media Offering, Today’s Leading Shopper-Centric Solution

Winston-Salem, NC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the one-year anniversary since Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, began executing In-Store Media in a transformational way where campaigns are data-informed and shopper-centric. In-Store Media gives Inmar Intelligence a proven touchpoint that reaches shoppers at the shelf and at the moment of purchase decision with both a measurable impression value and sales conversion.

The return to shopping in a physical store is underway as vaccines are widely available and consumers start to feel more comfortable making in-store purchases. For grocery shoppers, in-store shopping has bounced back with 86 percent of shopping trips taking place in a physical store, according to research from Path to Purchase Institute. With the increase in foot traffic comes the need for retailers to realign on their in-store signage strategies. According to an Inmar Intelligence survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, 42 percent of respondents said they look to in-store signage to discover new products and/or find inspiration. By supporting a positive shopper experience, Inmar In-Store Media converts browsers to purchasers, creating brand and category incrementality. With this in mind, retailers and brands must refocus on in-store marketing, but many are unsure if they have the right data and insights to reach consumers across multiple touchpoints.

Intelligent In-Store Media drives actionable insights to inspire more targeted in-store strategies. powered by ShopperSync™, Inmar’s data intelligence platform, we enable shopper-centric recommendations to amplify promotions, loyalty or rewards programs, to navigate product discovery, and to increase basket sizes through creative inspiration as shoppers make key purchase decisions.

“Developing a successful in-store media campaign starts with understanding the retailer’s audience, store environments and shopper behavior. From knowing how a customer navigates a store to how they build their baskets, these kinds of insights are invaluable to today’s marketer,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and President, MarTech, at Inmar Intelligence. “In just one year of delivering In-Store Media we’re thrilled to see the results so far of our customers and anticipate more innovation to come as brands continue to leverage both our print and digital capabilities.”

Thus far, Inmar’s In-Store Media solution has been able to deliver 5% to 11% incremental sales lift and an average of 3.5x incremental return on ad spend in a majority of campaigns as measured through test and control studies. While Inmar’s data-informed and targeted campaigns create execution complexity, Inmar continues to execute well above the industry gold standard for accuracy.

A consumer packaged goods client recently shared that when Inmar started offering Intelligent In-store media, they were skeptical as to how “smart” in-store media could really be. However, after running multiple campaigns across different types of media formats, they have seen that the planning and the performance are truly intelligent. As a media vehicle, the ability to deliver impressions and proven incrementality give her the ability to optimize.

