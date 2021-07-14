The Global E-Passport Market is expected to grow by $ 12.10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Passport Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796755/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on e-passport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of air passengers, increasing number of fake passports, and regulations by ICAO. In addition, increasing number of air passengers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-passport market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.



The e-passport market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the demand for multimodal biometrics as one of the prime reasons driving the e-passport market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction to virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials) and increasing adoption of ICAO public key directory (PKD) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-passport market covers the following areas:

• E-passport market sizing

• E-passport market forecast

• E-passport market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-passport market vendors that include ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group. Also, the e-passport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



