2021 Chinese Power Tools Market Maintains a High Speed Growth

China's demand for Power Tools has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow.

The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and long-term forecasts through 2025 and 2030 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled, a selection of these companies can be seen in the 'Companies Mentioned' tab.



The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China.

Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. A metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, these research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. POWER TOOLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Power Tools Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. POWER TOOLS SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Power Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts (mil Yuan)

Metal Cutting Power Tools

Grinding Power Tools

Assembling Power Tools

Railway Power Tools

Power Tools Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. POWER TOOLS MARKET OUTLOOK

Power Tools Markets Outlook Overview

Metal Product Market

Metal Product Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Metal Product Market

Motor Vehicles Market

Motor Vehicles Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Motor Vehicles Market

Industrial Equipment Market

Industrial Equipment Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Industrial Equipment Market

Construction Market

Construction Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Construction Market

Power Tools Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Power Tools Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. POWER TOOLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Power Tools Producer Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Bosch Power Tools (China) Co., Ltd

