The Global Electronic Adhesives Market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594245/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electronic adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of electronics in automobiles and the rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC. In addition, increased use of electronics in automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic adhesives market analysis includes the product, material, and application segments and geographic landspcape.



The electronic adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Electrically conductive adhesives

• Thermally conductive adhesives

• UV curing adhesives

• Others



By Material

• Silicon adhesives

• Polyurethane adhesives

• Acrylic adhesives

• Epoxy adhesives

• Others



By Application

• Surface mounting

• Conformal coating

• Wire tacking

• Potting and encapsulation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic adhesives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Electronic adhesives market sizing

• Electronic adhesives market forecast

• Electronic adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd. Also, the electronic adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________