The Fast Casual Restaurants Market is expected to grow by $ 28.80 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on the fast-casual restaurants market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for innovation and customization in food menus and the growing demand for gluten-free dining. In addition, Demand for innovation and customization in food menus is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fast casual restaurants market in the US analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fast casual restaurants market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• North American Food

• Italian Food

• Mexican Food

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA



This study identifies the changing lifestyles and a rise in demand for on-the-go foods as one of the prime reasons driving the fast casual restaurants market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fast casual restaurants market in us covers the following areas:

• Fast casual restaurants market sizing in the US

• Fast casual restaurants market forecast in the US

• Fast casual restaurants market industry analysis in the US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast casual restaurants market vendors in US that include Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Also, the fast casual restaurants market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

