Global Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Report 2021-2030: Quality Of Staff and Convenience Of Location Are The Top Priority For Choosing A Retirement Community

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global home health care and residential nursing care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Growth in the nursing care market in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the size of the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, changes in social patterns, and health insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access in some countries, shortages of skilled human resources, lack of insurance coverage and weak wage growth in developed economies.
Going forward, increasing demand for community living, technological developments and increasingly busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include shortages of skilled human resources, insufficient public health insurance coverage, COVID-19 impact and a rising number of home health entities falling into insolvency.
The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by type into home health care providers, retirement communities, nursing care facilities, and orphanages & group homes. The nursing care facilities market was the largest segment of the home health care and residential nursing care services market segmented by type, accounting for 43.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the home health care providers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care and residential nursing care services market, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.
The home health care providers market is further segmented by type into home health care agencies, visiting nurses and in-home hospice care services. The visiting nurses market was the largest segment of the home health care services market segmented by type, accounting for 59.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the in-home hospice care services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care services market, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The retirement communities' market is further segmented by type into assisted living facilities without on-site nursing care, assisted living facilities for the elderly without nursing care, continuing care retirement communities and rest homes without nursing care. The continuing care retirement communities market was the largest segment of the retirement communities market segmented by type, accounting for 47.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the assisted living facilities for the elderly without nursing care segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retirement communities market, at a CAGR of 7.8%.
The home health care and residential nursing care services market is also segmented by end-user gender to male and female. The male market was the largest segment of the home health care and residential nursing care services market segmented by end-user gender, accounting for 53.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the female segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care and residential nursing care services market, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2025.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the home health care and residential nursing care services market will be the South America and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.8% and 10.1% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.0% respectively.
The global home health care and residential nursing care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.94% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Genesis Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, The Ensign Group, Inc., The LHC Group Company, Amedisys, Inc. and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By End-User
6.4. Segmentation By Type Of Expenditure
7. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Home Health Care Providers
7.2.2. Retirement Communities
7.2.3. Nursing Care Facilities
7.2.4. Orphanages & Group Homes
7.3. Market Segmentation By End User Gender
7.3.1. Female Nursing Care
7.3.2. Male Nursing Care
7.4. Market Segmentation By Type Of Expenditure
7.4.1. Public Expenditure
7.4.2. Private Expenditure
7.5. Home Health Care Providers Market Segmentation By Type
7.5.1. Home Health Care Agencies
7.5.2. Visiting Nurses
7.5.3. In-Home Hospice Care Services
7.6. Retirement Communities Market Segmentation By Type
7.6.1. Assisted Living Facilities Without On-Site Nursing Care
7.6.2. Assisted Living Facilities For The Elderly Without Nursing Care
7.6.3. Continuing Care Retirement Communities
7.6.4. Rest Homes Without Nursing Care
8. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.2. Nursing Care Providers
8.3. Other Service Providers
8.4. Payers
8.5. Clients - Individuals
9. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples
10. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Customer Information
10.1. Low Confidence In The Ability To Afford Long Term Care
10.2. High Customer Satisfaction With Nursing Care Provided To Elderly Parents
10.3. Quality Of Staff and Convenience Of Location Are The Top Priority For Choosing A Retirement Community
10.4. Adoption Of Technology Aided Home Care
10.5. Older People Are More Likely To Adopt Sensors Than Younger Generations
11. Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Trends and Strategies
11.1. Integrated Care Services
11.2. IoT Driving Home Healthcare Market
11.3. Care Providers Opting Custom-Care Packages
11.4. Telehealth To Improve Patient Care
11.5. Big Data Analytics Adoption in Home Care Services
11.6. Electronic Visitor Verification To Curb Fraud
11.7. Resident-Oriented Care
11.8. Advanced Technology Adoption
11.9. Eco-Friendly Nursing Care
12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market
12.1. Impact Of COVID-19 On Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services
12.1.1. Impact On Companies and Their Strategies
12.2. Future Outlook
13. Global Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Size and Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
