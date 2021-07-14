People. Processes. Technology. Together. Explore IntelliChief’s Proven Playbook for Automating Accounts Payable and Order Processing With Infor

Tampa, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a post-COVID world, businesses have been forced to re-evaluate how they operate. From paying bills to processing sales orders and managing the ever-increasing inflow of documents, enterprise companies are looking for efficient and cost-effective ways to get a handle on their daily workload.

The goal: simplify and automate business processes, comply with industry regulations and business rules, and streamline error-prone processes while reducing costs. With Enterprise Content Management (ECM), reaching new levels of productivity, whether remote or in-office, is simple.

For Infor (BPCS/LX, MAPICS/XA, LN, PRMS) customers with complex business processes, that means implementing a solution that fits the way you work, and not the other way around. In this session, you will explore IntelliChief’s proven playbook for streamlining operations and improving management visibility into performance. This session will help you understand savings gained from digital transformation that combines people, processes, and technology.

Our playbook will help you gain a better understanding of the end-to-end use cases for business process automation in various areas of your organization, including of Accounts Payable, Sales Order Processing, Fulfillment, Accounts Receivable and Human Resources, among others.

Understand how you can streamline processes for AP Automation with:

Touchless invoice processing

2-way and 3-way matching validation including line-item quantity and pricing

Automatic approval routing and exception handling for both PO and non-PO invoices

Straight through processing by eliminating manual data entry with state-of-the-art data capture and data validation technology

See how Infor sales order automation can reduce the time to process an order and manual entry errors:

Touchless order processing

Eliminate redundancies that cause bottlenecks in processing orders

Accelerate order fulfillment by automating the validation of pricing, credit and engineering departmental approvals

Eliminate the manual process of keying line-item detail to improve order accuracy

Provide management visibility to sales order processing efficiency and accuracy

You will also learn how ECM improves audit compliance for any business process and reduces costs associated with paper handling, including retrieval time from filing cabinets, copying documents, finding lost/misplaced documents, and maintaining physical paper storage cabinets

Join us for Process Automation Playbook: Infor Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, and Beyond to see first-hand how IntelliChief’s ECM solution can be leveraged across your organization to simplify and improve how you do business.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

