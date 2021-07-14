Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Advisory Board

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, Burnstein will provide strategic guidance and direction to Wesana’s executive team, footprint expansion efforts, and overall company efforts related to the research and treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Burnstein brings a deep understanding of investment strategies, entrepreneurship, market knowledge, and philanthropy. He is the principal and co-founder of Equitable Advisors, a full-service advisory firm helping entrepreneurs execute on their business model, and serves as the Detroit Chair of Tiger 21, an investment group and peer membership organization for high-net-worth wealth creators. He is also the owner of Storage Pro Management, which oversees self-storage facilities in several states, and founded the Storage Business Owners Alliance, a buying cooperative group for self-storage owners.

On his appointment, Burnstein said, “Wesana’s mission, as well as the energy and commitment that Daniel, Chad, and the board of directors, bring to the pursuit of innovation surrounding TBI, will revolutionize neurological health solutions. I look forward to the opportunity to support and provide strategic guidance as this company continues to grow on all fronts.”

“Ian brings a great understanding of business, real estate, and philanthropy across a variety of industries. He will be an important asset as Wesana identifies valuable growth and expansion opportunities, and forms critical partnerships to further our research and treatment objectives,” said Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health.

Chad Bronstein, co-founder and Executive Chairman, added, “Wesana is building an advisory board of the highest possible caliber and we will look to Ian’s guidance and expertise, gained from his broad business experience, to ensure that we continue to execute on our strategic goals and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Burnstein serves as the president of the board of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic, which provides free health care in Pontiac, Detroit for more than 8,000 people annually. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his juris doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy.

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

