VitalHub Corp. Announces Multi Year Licensing Agreement With University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust to Support New NHS Initiative

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-year licensing agreement with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Dorset”) in support of the initial deployment of the novel NHS “Thing Big” initiative.



Through its subsidiary Intouch with Health, the Company has signed a multi-year licensing contract to support a planned multi-phase NHS initiative to disrupt patient access to elective surgery care. In response to growing wait times for elective surgery across NHS hospitals, which have been all but exacerbated by the pandemic, Dorset has commenced the “Think Big” initiative, to explore innovative ways of reducing procedure wait times, improving overall patient experience and the delivery of care.

Dorset is a newly-formed Trust, established through the merger of Poole Hospital Trust and Royal Bournemouth & Christchurch Trust, in October, 2020. Located on the south coast of England, Dorset comprises three hospital locations: the Poole Hospital, the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, and the Christchurch Hospital. The Trust employs more than 9,000 staff and serves a population size that exceeds 800,000 individuals.

The “Think Big” initiative involves the establishment of a devoted outpatient facility through which to unburden these backlogged outpatient procedures. The Trust is securing devoted resources from the Nightingale Hospitals to rapidly build an Outpatient Centre in a brand-new location away from their hospitals, including plans to use the upper floor of a large department store in a nearby shopping mall facility, in Poole. This effectively inducts a new care-access paradigm within the NHS hospital trust system.

This agreement marks an expansion in the Company’s continued growth across NHS hospitals and will span a three-year term. The agreement will provide the Trust with the use of Intouch’s Flow Manager, Check In, Calling, Wait Time Manager, and Mobile Appointment Manager products.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to support this innovative and important initiative, and to receive the continued validation of our offerings within the National Health System throughout the UK,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The ‘Think Big’ project has garnered a lot of attention and presents a new model for the delivery of elective care to be rolled out across multiple phases. We look forward to supporting this initiative as it expands across multiple phases, and continuing to work with our clients and partners to deliver best-in-class innovation across health systems.”

ABOUT UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS DORSET NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust, established in late 2020, has three hospital sites. The Trust employs over 9,000 individuals and serves a population of over 800,000. The Trust prides themselves on their quality of care and devotion to their patients. The Royal Bournemouth Hospital is staged to become the major emergency hospital, and the Poole Hospital is set to become the major planned hospital. The Christchurch Hospital, too, is one of the premier rehabilitation sites for the elderly.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.