Parental Control Software Market Worth USD 2,159.0 Million at 11.6% CAGR by 2028; Norton LifeLock Inc and McAfee, LLC Focus on Product Enhancement to Create Promising Growth Opportunities, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parental control software market size is expected to hit USD 2,159.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. increasing influence of social media platforms on children and the growing adoption of online learning amongst students that will propel the demand for advanced software globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, “Parental Control Software Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 898.5 million in 2020.

What does the Report Include?

The Parental Control Software Market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the Parental Control Software Market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact :

Growing Impetus on Online Learning to Favor Market Growth amid COVID-19

The global pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of educational institutes. The government is still undecided on the commencement of schools and colleges. This is driving the demand for online learning modules as the students are receiving education lessons through online platforms such as Zoom and others. The growing adoption of online learning modules is expected to boost the adoption of parental control software in the forthcoming years.

Parental control software is a type of software that aids in monitoring the online content accessed by the children. It further aids in restricting access to the content that can affect the mental balance of the child by allowing the parents to filter desired content. Additionally, the software blocks and filters content, records activities, and limits their time online with complete access for parents to their browsing history and communication.

MARKET SEGMENTS

Android Segment Held 18.4% Market Share in 2020

The android segment, based on the operating system, held a market share of about 18.4% in 2020 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the growing adoption of android smartphones and tablets for online education purposes.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Social Media Influence to Augment Parental Control Software Market Growth

According to a study by Pew Research Center, 54% of teens spend much of their time on mobile phones, while 41% of teens over spend their time on social media. The growing influence of social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok, Whatsapp, and Twitter, among others is propelling the parents to adopt advanced parental control software to monitor their child’s online activities. Additionally, the growing adoption of online learning modules is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Product Enhancement to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global Parental Control Software Market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on enhancing this software to cater to the growing demand from parents. In addition to this, the major companies operating within the market are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their presence in the highly competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

November 2020: Qustodio LLC released Chromebook with an intention to expand its core parental control software across chrome users worldwide. The software will enable parents to monitor their kid's activity during the study from home, besides offering a safe digital learning environment for children.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Parental Control Software Market:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

AT&T Inc. (Texas, United States)

McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Net Nanny (Content Watch Holdings, Inc.) (Berwyn, Utah, USA)

NortonLifeLock Inc (Arizona, United States)

Qustodio SL (Barcelona, Spain)

SafeDNS, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Table Of Content:

Introduction Market Definition Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Parental Control Software Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Parental Control Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Operating System (Value) Windows Android iOS Cross Platform/Multiplatform By Deployment (Value) On Premise Cloud Application (Value) Residential Educational Institutes By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!

