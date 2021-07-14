The EMV POS Terminal Market is expected to grow by $ 512.79 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMV POS Terminal Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767914/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the EMV POS terminal market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing regulatory interventions on secure payments and the growth of the self-service market. In addition, increasing regulatory interventions on secure payments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The EMV POS terminal market in US analysis includes the product and application segments.



The EMV POS terminal market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional EMV POS terminals

• Mobile card readers



By Application

• Retail

• Hospitality



This study identifies the increase in fraud at merchant POS terminals as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV POS terminal market growth in the US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on EMV POS terminal market in the US covers the following areas:

• EMV POS terminal market sizing in the US

• EMV POS terminal market forecast in the US

• EMV POS terminal market industry analysis in the US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMV POS terminal market vendors in the US that include BBPOS Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, NBS Payment Solutions Inc., NCR Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Square Inc., UIC Payworld Inc., USA Technologies Inc., and VeriFone Inc. Also, the EMV POS terminal market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767914/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________