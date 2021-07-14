Global Functional Beverages Market Report 2021: Long--term Forecast to 2025 & 2030 Featuring Danone, Clif Bar, Universal Nutrition, Cloud 9, Coca-Cola, Monster, Arla foods, Cloud 9 and Nestle

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market is expected to grow from $121.18 billion in 2020 to $130.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



This report focuses on the functional beverages market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the functional beverages market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the functional beverages market are Danone, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Cloud 9, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Arla foods, National Beverage Corp, Cloud 9 and Nestle.



The functional beverages market consists of sales of functional beverages and related services. Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks which contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits. Function drinks include energy drinks, sports drinks, enhanced fruit drinks, and functional bottles water.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $173.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Increasing awareness of health is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period. Functional beverages help to enhance various body functionalities including the management of heart rate, digestive health, immune system, and weight management attributing to the presence of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids.

Consumers are increasingly shifting towards the consumption of functional beverages that contain ingredients to address these specific health issues. According to Packaging Strategies journal, a major change in the beverage industry is moving toward functional beverages as consumers strive to improve health.

Additionally, the rise of clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products are impacting the buying behaviours of the consumers. Therefore, the consumer preferences for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and fruit juices are projected to drive the demand for functional beverages over the forthcoming years.



The wide availability of cheaper substitutes such as green tea, coffee, and fresh juice is hindering the growth of functional beverages market. The prices of functional drinks are comparatively higher than that of carbonated drinks and other available substitutes. Thus, the availability of substitute products is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

For instance, dry beverage mixes, which offer functionality are cost effective and have low transportation costs. The ingredients in dry beverage mixes provide high nutrient replacing the need for functional beverage with low costs. Availability of cheaper substitutes thereby restrains the growth of the market



The functional beverages market covered in this report is segmented by type into energy drinks; sports drinks; nutraceutical drinks; dairy-based beverages; juices; enhanced water; others. It is also segmented by function into health & wellness; weight management and by distribution channel into brick & mortar; online.



The manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colour & ingredients are promoting the growth of functional beverages. Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements.

For instance, in October 2019, Drink Nutrient, functional beverage company launched a new line of beverages that are capable of providing 13 essential vitamins in a single-serve and easy-to-drink pack. The new line of the company's functional beverages includes Vitamins Booster+, Nutrient, and Vitamin Coffee, which is GMO, gluten, acrylamide-free and contains no artificial ingredients.



In September 2019, Celsius Holdings, the maker of fitness drink Celsius announced the acquisition of Func Food Group, a Finland-based functional food and beverage company for $24.6 million. The deal is expected to help Celsius to gain critical access to European Nutritional market by expanding the company's product portfolio. Func Food Group is leading producer of functional beverages and food that aid well-being.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Functional Beverages Market Characteristics



3. Functional Beverages Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Functional Beverages



5. Functional Beverages Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Functional Beverages Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Functional Beverages Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Functional Beverages Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Functional Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Dairy-based Beverages

Juices

Enhanced Water

Others

6.2. Global Functional Beverages Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Health & Wellness

Weight Management

6.3. Global Functional Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Brick & mortar

Online

7. Functional Beverages Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Functional Beverages Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Functional Beverages Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Danone

Clif Bar & Company

Universal Nutrition

Cloud 9

The Coca-Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

Arla foods

National Beverage Corp

Cloud 9

Nestle

GNC Holdings

Pepsico Inc

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Redbull GmBH

GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd

Suntory holdings ltd.

Kraft foods

Tata Global Beverages

Mondelez International Inc

Abbott Nutrition and inc

