Global Foot Care Products Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $521.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Slough Scrub Products Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Slough Scrub Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$481.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$490.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)
- Aetna Felt Corporation
- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
- Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.
- Blistex Inc.
- Chattem, Inc.
- Footcare Express Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- HoMedics, Inc.
- Implus LLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Miracle of Aloe
- PediFix, Inc.
- ProFoot, Inc.
- Scholl’s Wellness Co.
- Spenco Medical Corporation
- Tweezerman International LLC
- Xenna Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude
Foot Facts & Figures
Foot Care Product Categories
Market Outlook
Geographic Landscape
Recent Industry Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products
EXHIBIT 1: Frequency of Foot Care Products Usage: 2019
Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
EXHIBIT 2: Reasons for Using Foot Care Products among Women
Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities
Exhibit 3: Foot Care Products Usage Frequency (In %) Among Male
Consumers by Age Group
Product Innovations Steer Growth
Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients
Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision -
Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
for Foot Care Products
EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?
Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver
EXHIBIT 7: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge
GENERAL FOOT PROBLEMS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Creams by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Foot Creams by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Creams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Cleansing
Lotions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Foot Cleansing Lotions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Cleansing Lotions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Slough Scrub
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Slough Scrub Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Slough Scrub Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Repair
Ointments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Foot Repair Ointments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Repair Ointments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Growing Incidence of Diabetes Boost Prospects for Foot Care Creams
EXHIBIT 10: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America
and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 11: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019
Aging Population Support Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the
US for 2019 and 2030
Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand
A Glance at Obesity Statistics
EXHIBIT 14: Prevalence of Obesity Among Adults (20 and above)
in the US: 2000
Rise in Incidence of Athlete?s foot to Drive Antifungal Cream
Sales
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products
by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product -
Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,
Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products
by Application - Medical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 15: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019,
2030 & 2045)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Diabetic Foot Ulcers in UK
Market Analytics
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products
by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product -
Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,
Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products
by Application - Medical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot
Care Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products
by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,
Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot
Care Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products
by Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products
by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,
Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products
by Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot
Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot
Repair Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,
Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub
Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,
Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair
Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care
Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Foot Care Products by
Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by
