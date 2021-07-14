David Nuti joins Nord Security as Senior Vice President

LONDON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a family of digital privacy and security solutions, announced today that David Nuti has joined the company as the first Senior Vice President, North America Channel. The reputable technology and business development professional will be scaling the Nord Security business offerings – NordPass , NordLocker , and NordVPN Teams – to the North American market.



David Nuti has over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and business development, as well as an extensive background in disruptive technologies, hardware, wireless, IT, and cybersecurity. David will be building and working with strategic partnerships and taking the Nord Security business solutions to the North American market.

“Nord Security is an extremely strong global company and brand that is perfectly positioned to explode in the North American markets. I am thrilled to be part of the Nord Security family and a central part of its next phase of growth. In parallel to engaging with the North American Channel, I am immediately scaling up a world-class team of Channel professionals, sales engineering and field marketing looking for an exciting opportunity. Those interested should reach out to me,” says David Nuti.

According to David, today, cybersecurity solutions are needed more than ever before. “Cybersecurity has never been in a bigger spotlight than it is in right now. Much of it has to do with moving the assets and connectivity to the cloud. Moving the workforce from offices to homes has presented companies with many cybersecurity challenges. Cybersecurity has become outrageously complicated to implement and manage, the response is enormous momentum for service providers who can eliminate the complexity without compromising the quality. Integrated solutions such as NordPass, NordLocker, and NordVPN Teams are something that businesses in North America are looking for, and that’s why I’m so excited to be on board,” says David Nuti.

“We’re very happy that David Nuti has joined our team. David’s experience in business development and technology is incredible and necessary in order to build trust with our customers and scale our offerings to the next level,” says Tom Okman, one of Nord Security’s co-founders.

NordVPN — the first brand in the Nord Security family of products — was established in 2012. Throughout the years, it became the VPN solution of choice worldwide, now serving more than 14 million users. Lately, the company has been expanding to include security solutions for businesses and advanced tools for consumers. Those include the next-generation password manager NordPass , the powerful file encryption tool NordLocker , and the business VPN solution NordVPN Teams .

To find out more about Nord Security, please visit nordsecurity.com .

