Global Toothpaste Market to Reach US$19.5 Billion by the Year 2027

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Caries segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.7% share of the global Toothpaste market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 16.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Toothpaste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 16.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
Whitening Segment Corners a 24% Share in 2020
In the global Whitening segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth
Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Per Capita Consumption (in Grams per Year) of
Toothpaste in Select Countries for 2019
Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market
Competitive Landscape
Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market
Factors Impacting Sales of Toothpastes in the Worldwide Market
(Score on a Scale of 1-10)
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 2: Toothpaste Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation
Change in Marketers Strategy
Recent Market Activity
Leading Toothpaste Brands
Brand Extensions: Order of the Day
Advertising and Promotion
Advertising - For a ?Brand? New Smile
The GEL Craze
Branding - Impact on Purchases
Advertising in the Children?s Toothpaste Segment
Distribution Channels
Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie
Strategies to Increase Market Share
Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers
Online Marketing Catching Up
Product Overview
Types of Toothpastes
Regular
Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes
Whitening Toothpaste
Children?s Toothpaste
Desensitizing Toothpaste
Gum Protection Toothpaste
Multi-benefit Toothpaste
Tartar Control Toothpaste
Toothpaste Formula
Toothpaste Ingredients
Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant
Growth Potential
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 5: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by
Region: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2030
Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies
Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to
Conventional Toothpastes
Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth
BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient
Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes
Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products
New Flavors Flood Market
Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor
Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used
in Toothpastes
Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market
Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes
Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity
Sensitivity Toothpastes
Children?s Toothpaste
Remineralizing Systems
Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental &
Health Risks
Ban on Parabens in Few Markets
Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
