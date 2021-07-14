Global Toothpaste Market to Reach US$19.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toothpaste Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098422/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Caries segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.7% share of the global Toothpaste market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 16.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Toothpaste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 16.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



Whitening Segment Corners a 24% Share in 2020



In the global Whitening segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



CCA Industries, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Procter & Gamble Company

Ranir, LLC

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Unilever plc







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth

Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Per Capita Consumption (in Grams per Year) of

Toothpaste in Select Countries for 2019

Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market

Factors Impacting Sales of Toothpastes in the Worldwide Market

(Score on a Scale of 1-10)

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 2: Toothpaste Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation

Change in Marketers Strategy

Recent Market Activity

Leading Toothpaste Brands

Brand Extensions: Order of the Day

Advertising and Promotion

Advertising - For a ?Brand? New Smile

The GEL Craze

Branding - Impact on Purchases

Advertising in the Children?s Toothpaste Segment

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie

Strategies to Increase Market Share

Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers

Online Marketing Catching Up

Product Overview

Types of Toothpastes

Regular

Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes

Whitening Toothpaste

Children?s Toothpaste

Desensitizing Toothpaste

Gum Protection Toothpaste

Multi-benefit Toothpaste

Tartar Control Toothpaste

Toothpaste Formula

Toothpaste Ingredients

Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

CCA Industries, Inc. (USA)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (USA)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited (India)

Dabur India Limited (India)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Ranir, LLC (USA)

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland)

Unilever NV (Netherlands)

Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant

Growth Potential

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 5: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by

Region: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2030

Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies

Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to

Conventional Toothpastes

Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth

BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient

Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes

Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products

New Flavors Flood Market

Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor

Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used

in Toothpastes

Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market

Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes

Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity

Sensitivity Toothpastes

Children?s Toothpaste

Remineralizing Systems

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental &

Health Risks

Ban on Parabens in Few Markets

Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

