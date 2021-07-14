Colliers strengthens sustainability advisory capabilities through strategic partnership with Measurabl

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today a global strategic partnership with Measurabl, a widely adopted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data management solution for commercial real estate. In doing so, Colliers augments its Property Management offering with ESG data management and reporting expertise to help clients better manage, measure, disclose and act on their portfolios.



As institutional investors, regulators and tenants prioritize ESG transparency and disclosure, property owners today need to account for a different set of sustainability considerations. Measurabl aggregates accurate and auditable ESG data, incorporating features such as automated utility data collection, building and portfolio performance benchmarking, and advanced reporting functionality. Using this information, Colliers experts are equipped to further clients’ sustainability goals by providing tailored advisory services including:

Key insights-driven investment recommendations

Project tracking across all sites to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement

Support with reporting to global frameworks such as GRESB and CDP

Green certification renewals including LEED and ENERGY STAR

Quantifying carbon emissions reductions



“This partnership strengthens Colliers’ position to solve our clients’ sustainability pain points and navigate the mounting complexity from regulations and climate targets,” said Ben Liao, Head of Colliers Innovation | Global. “Our goal of delivering unrivaled client outcomes necessitates the use of best-in-class technology, together with the knowledge of our experts. With access to Measurabl’s product team and data, our Property Management experts will focus on what they do best: making data-driven real estate decisions.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“Working with Measurabl, we’ve been able to turn conversations about corporate responsibility into quantifiable figures that take guesswork out of the picture,” said Karen Whitt, President, Real Estate Management Services | U.S. “We are using those metrics to establish benchmarks that immediately communicate an asset’s performance and make effective plans for improvement. The rapid data processing makes it easy to quickly identify trends and achieve meaningful progress towards our clients’ ESG targets.”

Buildings managed by Colliers in eight targeted countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific will be synced with Measurabl as part of the initial launch. Combining the best of technology and real estate, Colliers continues to innovate to deliver world-class sustainability advisory services.

“Companies around the world are working to achieve ambitious ESG and decarbonization goals. To do that, they require a scalable approach to capturing, interpreting, and reporting ESG data, plus a way to implement the necessary actions. This category-defining partnership between Colliers and Measurabl means organizations around the world now have the best of both technology and services to accomplish their ESG ambitions,” said Matt Ellis, CEO, Measurabl.

About Colliers



Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data management solution for commercial real estate. With more than 65,000 commercial buildings representing 10.5 billion square feet across 80 countries, Measurabl helps innovative companies measure, manage and disclose their ESG performance, assess their portfolio’s exposure to physical climate risk, and gain access to additional services such as certification and data assurance. Learn more at measurabl.com.

