TransUnion Public Sector Business Partners with Homeland Security Experts Group to Enhance National Security Missions

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion’s public sector business (NYSE: TRU) announced today a new partnership with the Homeland Security Experts Group, sponsoring the Sept. 13-14 Homeland Security Enterprise Forum.



The inaugural Homeland Security Enterprise Forum will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 while highlighting the need for cooperation between government leadership, the private sector and civil society to prevent critical homeland security issues.

“TransUnion joined the Homeland Security Enterprise Forum as a corporate partner to strengthen our public-private partnerships across the spectrum of Homeland Security activities and to ensure we remain actively engaged with key decision makers on issues vital to the protection of the country,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s public sector business. “As artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled data solutions continue to mature, TransUnion looks forward to partnering with both industry and government to provide innovative solutions that support the protection of American interests. We are proud to sponsor the inaugural HSEF and look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future.”

TransUnion’s public sector division provides fraud detection, prevention, and mitigation, benefit eligibility verification, continuous evaluation services, identity authentication, investigation services, and other key solutions to federal, state and local government agencies in the U.S. TransUnion’s solutions help both private and public sector organizations manage risk and reduce costs.

For more information about TransUnion’s public sector business, please visit http://www.transunion.com/publicsector.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/publicsector