Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces EnviroPro™ Air Handling Product Family

Expands line of curated HVACD products to add versatility including DX systems, additional energy efficiency selections, and budget-friendly options



Boulder, Colorado, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announces the expansion of its air handler product family.

“To meet the climate control needs of our growing customer base, we have launched our EnviroPro™ air handler product family. These new products are part of our strategy to add versatility to our product line enabling us to be a true agnostic provider of a carefully curated range of products,” said Troy Rippe, Surna’s Vice President of Operations and Development. “This versatility allows us to offer our customers solutions that fit their unique needs rather than making them conform to one specific technology as some of our competitors do.”

The EnviroPro family of air handlers includes:

EnviroPro Packaged DX Air Handler (SRTU) - this packaged, hot gas reheat system provides both cooling and dehumidification, eliminating the need for standalone dehumidification units in the space. An economical choice for growers on a budget, the SRTU is a relatively low-priced option for meeting the unique cooling, heating and dehumidification needs of controlled environment agriculture. The SRTU includes a DDC controller and all sensors required to operate as a standalone system including remote monitoring, setpoint management, and data trending. Optionally, the unit can be integrated into a central control system, such as Surna’s SentryIQ ® control system.

control system. EnviroPro Custom DX Air Handler (SCAHU-DX) – these customizable air handling units are designed with deeper coils, superior sensible heat ratios and EC motors. Choose from a variety of energy efficiency options for cooling, heating, and dehumidifying, for a multitude of possibilities to minimize energy use and maximize ROI.

EnviroPro Custom Chilled Water Air Handler (SCAHU-CW) – this unit uses hydronic cooling to remove heat from the space utilizing chilled water as the heat exchange medium. Hydronic cooling systems are completely closed loop, conserving water, eliminating the need for ductwork, and minimizing biosecurity risks.

EnviroPro Mini Air Handler (SHAU) - with 4-row or 6-row cooling, this indoor air handler system can be designed with multiple units in sealed environments to provide redundancy and inherent odor control. These units are suitable as part of both ducted and ductless systems. The SHAU acts as the connection between the facility’s chillers and the air within grow rooms, simultaneously cooling and dehumidifying the space.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271