CoreCivic Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for July 15, 2021.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from CoreCivic President & Chief Executive Officer, Damon Hininger, and Chief Financial Officer, David Garfinkle, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for July 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Noble’s research, as well as news and advanced market data on CoreCivic is available on Channelchek.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business and market conditions. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company.

The Company takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.