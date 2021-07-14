Arkose Labs Announces Two C-Suite Hires to Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced two key leadership hires for the positions of Chief Revenue and Chief Technology Officer. Richard Dufty joins Arkose Labs as Chief Revenue Officer and Joe Hsy joins as Chief Technology Officer.



Prior to joining Arkose Labs, Dufty, originally from Sydney, Australia, was transferred to Symantec HQ in California in 2007 to build out a new business team, after closing the largest deal and a world-first managed security solution for Symantec in Australia. Dufty then built and scaled various enterprise sales and channel teams across the Americas including the Norton business in the U.S. He then moved to AppDirect, a stealth cloud commerce startup in San Francisco and led the go-to-market growth from less than $1 million in revenue to become a hyper growth unicorn at $1B+ valuation in just 4 years. Dufty has also held CRO roles with CloudBlue, Bizagi and HumanAPI.

“It’s a truly exciting time at Arkose Labs, as we position the company to support our rapid growth and long-term goals,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “Richard brings a wealth of leadership success as a CRO, and at Arkose Labs he will be executing his proven go-to-market playbook that will help us scale to our next major milestones of revenue growth through building out a strong growth organization and strategy.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Arkose in this phase of hyper growth,” Dufty said. “What the company has achieved in such a short time is an absolute testament to the value Arkose Labs brings to enterprises around the world as we bankrupt the business of fraud.”

As CTO, Hsy brings a wealth of experience to Arkose Labs. Hsy has co-founded and served as CTO and VP of Technology at multiple startups, including Envive, which was acquired by Keynote Systems, and Coradiant, which was acquired by BMC Software. He has also held senior software director positions at Cisco/WebEx and Oracle, building highly scalable distributed systems. Most recently, Hsy was Head of Engineering, Data Science and Innovation at LiveRamp, where he led advances in AI/ML, decentralized identity, and enabled new markets such as healthcare.

“Joe’s vast experience at both small startups and large global corporations alike brings a best-in-class approach to enhancing the technology that drives our success,” said Gosschalk.

“I am super excited to be joining Arkose Labs because I see the tremendous positive social impact that the company has the potential to bring,” Hsy said. “Of course, I love that it is a rocketship with great investors and a fantastic customer base, but what really interested me was the potential beyond just helping companies be more profitable by reducing fraud but to actually rebuild consumer trust. The internet has given us amazing services that we’ve come to depend on, but that is only sustainable if we can eliminate bad actors and maintain consumer trust.”

In addition to strengthening its C-Suite, Arkose Labs has been busy announcing new funding, expanding its operations with a new office in the United Kingdom, and receiving multiple award recognitions and building its industry presence:

In May, Arkose Labs raised a $70 million Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with additional participation from Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and previous investors M12 and PayPal Ventures, bringing the total funding to $114 million to date.

led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with additional participation from Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and previous investors M12 and PayPal Ventures, bringing the total funding to $114 million to date. Arkose Labs continues to receive recognition for its achievements with a number of prestigious industry awards . In 2021, Arkose Labs won three Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for Hot Company in Fraud Prevention; CEO of the Year; and Top Women in Cybersecurity. The company was also shortlisted for Best Use of Security/Anti-Fraud Solution in Payments by Fintech Futures’ 2021 PayTech Awards, and named an honoree for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas.

. In 2021, Arkose Labs won three Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for Hot Company in Fraud Prevention; CEO of the Year; and Top Women in Cybersecurity. The company was also shortlisted for Best Use of Security/Anti-Fraud Solution in Payments by Fintech Futures’ 2021 PayTech Awards, and named an honoree for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. Last month, Arkose Labs joined the OpenID Foundation, and Arkose Labs Chief Product Officer Ashish Jain was elected to the OpenID Foundation’s Board as Corporate Member Representative. Ashish served on the Foundation board in the past and has been a contributor over the years.



