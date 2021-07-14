Clubhouse Media Total Aggregate Social Media Reach Surpasses 400 Million Followers

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm, is pleased to announce continued broad-based growth in followers among its stable of leading global influencers, pushing the Company’s total aggregate global social media reach to more than 400 million followers as of July 10, 2021.

“We continue to see organic growth in followers as our influencers build their core communities and we benefit from cross-pollination of those communities through our unique Clubhouse model,” noted Simon Yu, Co-Founder and COO of Clubhouse Media. “We also continue to work hard every day to discover emerging social media stars with the potential to become top-tier global influencers.”

The Company defines its “aggregate global social media reach” as the sum total of all followers across all social platforms of all of the Company’s influencers added to the sum total of all followers across all social platforms of all of the Company’s owned social media accounts.

As of July 10, 2021, the Company's total aggregate global social media reach stood at just over 400 million, with approximately 290 million followers on TikTok, 51.7 million followers on Instagram, 56 million followers on YouTube, 2.6 million followers on Snapchat, and 2 million followers on Twitter.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

