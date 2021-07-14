Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Change to Its Board of Directors

C. James Jensen to Step Down from Board of Directors and Join Company’s Advisory Board

Dr. Joan Prince, Former Honorary Ambassador to the United Nations, to Join Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced C. James Jensen will step down from its Board of Directors. Mr. Jensen is starting a new business which will occupy most of his time and agreed to join AGI’s Advisory Board. The Company also announced the appointment of Dr. Joan Prince to its Board of Directors as an independent director. The changes are effective immediately.

“Jim has been a driving force behind the formation of our people-oriented, micro-team culture,” said Michael Mathews, Aspen Group’s Chairman and CEO. “As a long-standing board member, having served as one of AGI’s original directors since 2012, his entrepreneurial mindset and expert advisory have been key contributors to our success. We are grateful for his contributions over the years and his willingness to now serve on our Advisory Board, an oversight body we created to provide additional expertise in the areas of employee development, operations and regulatory affairs, among others.”

Dr. Joan Prince will fill the board seat vacated by the retirement of Mr. Jensen and will serve as an independent director. Dr. Prince, who recently retired from her position as Vice Chancellor for Global Inclusion and Engagement at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, will serve on the Compensation Committee and be a mentor for the Company’s desire to drive greater diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Joan is an extraordinary leader with an impressive history of accomplishments and achievements in higher education,” continued Mathews. “Her commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident from her body of work and will be invaluable to AGI as we pursue opportunities to further grow and scale our business by making education affordable for everyone.”

About Dr. Joan Prince

Dr. Prince is a highly sought subject matter expert in STEM, higher education and issues affecting women and girls and other historically underrepresented groups. She has a passion for advocating for equity in all fields and sectors. Notably, Dr. Prince was nominated by President Barack Obama to the General Assembly of the United Nations, with the honorary rank of Ambassador. This diplomatic position also maintained an appointment as a Senior Advisor to the State Department. In these roles, Dr. Prince occupied the United States chair in the General Assembly of the UN where she delivered policy statements on behalf of the United States regarding global economic and human rights issues. She worked closely with UN committees and related organizations such as The World Bank, USAID and UN Women.

The Company’s Board of Directors will continue to be comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

