Morphio Responds to Global Need for More Profound Marketing Results

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian MarTech start-up Morphio has continued to build on its already impressive momentum by announcing its investment and expansion into EMEA and LATAM markets.



The AI-led digital marketing insights platform has, in just 12 months, over 2,400 users across 81 countries as marketers across the world eagerly adopt its early warning and campaign enhancement system to drive better results and work more efficiently. Morphio has hired new market leads to support and grow their respective regions in response to this growth.

A statement of intent

The first of these is Mari Capibaribe, who will head up the LATAM region. A native of Brazil, upon completing an MBA focused on digital marketing and technology, she has specialized in marketing and demand generation for technology businesses. Her focus most recently has been on AI-led tech.

“Mari is an energetic marketer with an entrepreneurial and analytical mindset,” said Morphio CEO David Bunce. “She has experience owning the LATAM market for sophisticated technology products, meaning she knows what matters to users in this specific region.”

The second, supporting users and driving growth in the EMEA region, is marketing agency veteran and leader Matt Thompson. Thompson’s agency career spans digital execution and leadership, digital transformation, and client services. He has most recently been the Head of Client Services for a Birmingham-based eCommerce agency.

By agency people, for agency people.

The UK native adds his name to an impressive list of former agency leaders at the MarTech start-up, reaffirming Morphio’s commitment to its ‘by agency people, for agency people’ MO. A conscious choice, according to Bunce, “Matt has a wealth of agency experience in multiple disciplines and industries, which means he understands all facets of how Morphio can enhance the performance of any marketer. His background means that he can tailor the use case and best practices of Morphio for each user’s individual needs.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Bunce’s appointment as CEO. It is, without doubt, an accurate statement of intent for the flourishing Canadian-based company, as they plan to continue their growth and spearhead AI-led transformation for agencies globally.

Morphio users in these markets will receive introductions shortly and can contact them at m.thompson (at) morphio.ai or m.capibaribe (at) morphio.ai

About Morphio

Morphio is helping over 2,400 companies across 81 countries reduce manual data work and better manage digital ad spend with artificial intelligence software.

Morphio crunches advertising and analytics data from Google, Facebook, Microsoft and LinkedIn to help protect digital marketing ROI with AI-powered auditing, monitoring, alerts and analysis tools.

Morphio was recognized in June as one of Canada’s Top Start-Ups by Best Start-Up alongside high-growth companies such as FreshBooks, Ada, TopHat and more.

Morphio recently closed a Series A round of financing in 2021 and is privately owned and operated.

