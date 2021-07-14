Teladoc Health and Microsoft Collaborate to Create a Unified Practice Experience for Clinicians

PURCHASE, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft in which Teladoc Health’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems will be integrated into the Microsoft Teams environment to strengthen physician and patient access to best-in-class virtual healthcare. The combination of communications, collaboration, and workflows in Microsoft Teams with Teladoc Health’s medical-grade whole-person virtual care delivery solutions for hospitals and health systems will simplify the way healthcare organizations and clinicians work by streamlining the technology and administrative processes associated with providing virtual care, in turn enabling a stronger focus on high quality care.



“Microsoft and Teladoc Health will be a powerful combination for health systems. Together we will deliver what hospitals and health systems want: integrated, enterprise solutions that make the full breadth of virtual care available in their daily workflows,” said Joseph DeVivo, president of hospitals and health systems at Teladoc Health. “Our collaboration will deliver a more seamless, unified experience for clinicians and patients that makes healthcare better, leveraging leading data, artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise from both companies.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven companies to work virtually, including the health plans and health systems which are Teladoc Health’s clients. Many hospitals and health systems adopted Microsoft Teams to connect clinicians and patients on video. Working with Microsoft enables Teladoc Health to integrate with Teams, further strengthening care team communication and collaboration. Clinicians already have the ability to securely access clinical data included within their electronic health record system via Teladoc Health Solo, and will be able to do so without having to leave the Teams environment.

“This collaboration is focused on taking our aligned strategies and delivering on the last mile in healthcare,” said Tom McGuinness, corporate vice president of global healthcare at Microsoft. “Together, we will bring new and innovative tools to market that will not only improve patient care but increase health system efficiency overall.”

“The combination of both companies core capabilities will make it even easier for clinicians to deliver care virtually, while simultaneously freeing them of administrative tasks and enabling them to practice at the top of their license,” added DeVivo. “Improved connectivity will allow for better care delivery across the continuum, from the hospital to the home.”

