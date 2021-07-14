Smartronix Achieves Amazon Connect Delivery Service Validation

HERNDON, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company and Gartner Magic Quadrant Recognized Leader, has earned the Amazon Connect Delivery service validation, giving the company a total of five Amazon Web Services (AWS) service validations. Amazon Connect is an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center that helps companies provide superior customer service across voice, chat, and tasks at a lower cost than traditional contact center systems.



To receive the designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical audit conducted through the AWS Service Delivery Program. The program helps AWS customers quickly locate AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners who have proven expertise delivering specific AWS services. Attaining an AWS Service Delivery Distinction allows APN Partners to differentiate themselves by showcasing to AWS customers areas of specialization.

The Amazon Connect Delivery service validation adds to Smartronix' current AWS Service Delivery Validations, including AWS Lambda, Amazon Redshift, AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery, and AWS Server Migration Service. Smartronix has previously achieved the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, AWS Security Consulting Competency and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency. Smartronix is also recognized within six AWS Partner Programs, which confirms the commitment and investment Smartronix continues to make in its AWS relationship and in supporting the mission-critical needs of its clients along their cloud journey.

Commenting on the achievement, John Sankovich, President of Cloud Solutions at Smartronix, said, "During this past year especially, we understand that customers are continually seeking to modernize and scale their call center capabilities by leveraging innovative cloud solutions. Being recognized by AWS for our Amazon Connect expertise provides customers with the confidence that Smartronix has the experience and practices in place to support them through this critical transformation."

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, visit https://www.smartronix.com/ .

Read the complimentary Gartner's May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide where Smartronix has been named a Leader for the third time: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.