New Castle, DE, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry celebrates Bastille Day by embarking on the 2021 #BigTour with its Bread Cloche on display. The #BigTour is a French revival tour promoting the richness and diversity of French entrepreneurship. The Emile Henry team and the bread cloche will travel to 24 towns along the French coast to highlight French products and entrepreneurs and to restore confidence in the future.

The #BigTour follows on the heels of “The Great Exhibition of Made in France” at the Élysée Palace, where Emile Henry and its Bread Cloche were just showcased. Emile Henry was selected along with 126 other emblematic French companies from a field of 2,300 finalists to display at the 2nd annual exhibition.

According to the nominating committee, Emile Henry, a family business based in southern Burgundy, was selected for The Great Exhibition because Emile Henry cultivates a French art de vivre. A primary example is its Cloche à Pain or Bread Cloche, an innovative product that has influenced “home bakers” all over the world, from Russia to the United States. The cloche enables home bakers to create boulangerie quality breads in their own ovens. The refractory properties of the Emile Henry ceramic allow a slow and even distribution of heat around the dough under controlled humidity conditions, like those of a traditional bread oven. The result is tasty, the crust is golden brown, and the crumb is honeycomb.

The Bread Cloche, like all Emile Henry products, is certified as “Guaranteed French Origin” and is sold in 65 countries. Owned and operated by the Henry family beginning with Jacques Henry in 1850, through the generations to Jean-Baptiste Henry today. Six generations have passed the torch, always with the same passion for the handmade and the cuisine of France. Proof of its commitment to Made in France, Emile Henry has remained based in Marcigny since its creation and plans to hire around 40 employees locally over the next 12 months.

The Great Exhibition of Made in France was organized at the initiative of the President of the Republic in January 2020. The second annual national public event highlighted entrepreneurs who are actively involved in French manufacturing and proponents of employment, ecology, and progress.

