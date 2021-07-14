Aemetis Hires Former Chevron Environmental Technical Expert for Carbon Capture and Renewable Jet/Diesel Projects

Mehagan Hopkins Joins the Aemetis Team with More than a Decade of Large Scale Environmental Regulatory Experience Related to Emissions and Climate Change

CUPERTINO, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below-zero carbon intensity products, announced that regulatory expert Mehagan Hopkins has joined the company as Manager of Carbon Capture and Sequestration Regulatory and Compliance.

"My worldwide responsibilities at Chevron’s facilities, including working for two years in Indonesia, were good preparation for the regulatory work related to the Aemetis projects in biofuels and carbon capture," said Hopkins. "The Aemetis projects are in subject areas that are directly relevant to my expertise in addressing climate change and environmental liabilities in a way that creates a more sustainable future."

Hopkins has extensive experience in environmental remediation, site redevelopment, and sustainability. During nearly a decade at Chevron, she built teams to manage sustainability and environmental stewardship programs. She developed sustainability strategies, ensured compliance, and provided subject matter expert support for all domestic and international divisions at Chevron. Hopkins holds a master's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Southern California.

"Mehagan joins the expanding Aemetis team of experienced professionals as we execute our Five Year Plan announced earlier this year," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "In addition to her previous environmental and permitting work in the California Central Valley, her time at Chevron focused on regulatory and compliance issues related to waste remediation. This background will help Mehagan provide permitting and environmental compliance expertise for the Aemetis Carbon Capture and renewable jet/diesel projects."

At Aemetis, Hopkins will lead EPA and other regulatory approvals for the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects, as well as the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries. The Aemetis Carbon Capture Inc. subsidiary of the company is currently engineering and permitting two CCS injection well projects to capture, dehydrate, compress, and sequester CO2 from the Aemetis Biogas anaerobic dairy digester projects, the Aemetis biofuel plants, and CO2 from oil refineries in California.

Hopkins was selected for her capabilities as a strong communicator and a skilled team leader who fosters a "no surprises" culture with regulators through proactive communication and planning. She is known for building highly engaged leadership teams that add immediate value, lead transformational change, and create organizational growth.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today's infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero-carbon fuels that can "drop-in" to be used in airplanes, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

