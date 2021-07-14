Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037272/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 69.1% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital

Concepts

Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type

Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth

Developing Regions Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Breakdown of DPI Market Revenues (in %) for

Developed and Developing Regions: 2019 & 2025

EXHIBIT 2: Global DPI Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East,

Africa, Latin America, Europe, Japan, USA and Canada

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The ?Red Hot Button? Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)

Bivio Networks, Inc. (Canada)

Broadcom Ltd. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

cPacket Networks, Inc. (USA)

ipoque GmbH (Germany)

Qosmos (France)

Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)

SonicWALL L.L.C. (USA)

Vedicis (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use Case Across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in

DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread

Adoption of DPI

EXHIBIT 3: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years

2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Global IP Traffic Scenario (H1 2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by

Region (in Millions): H1 2019

EXHIBIT 6: World Internet Bandwidth (in Tbps) for the Years

2016 through 2019

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &

2025

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion):

2016-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet

Smartphones, and Tablets

EXHIBIT 10: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009,

2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic

Volume for Video, Audio and Others

EXHIBIT 11: Mobile 4G & 5G Subscriptions/ Subscribers

(in Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 12: Worldwide Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops PCs and

Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019 and 2021

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type

(in %): 2019 & 2022

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

EXHIBIT 14: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by

Type for 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 15: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization

Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker

Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven

Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to

Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

EXHIBIT 16: Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Service

Provider (ISP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet Service Provider

(ISP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Users

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Users by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology

American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance

Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship

A Review of the Comcast Case and Latest FCC Rules

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

DPI Regulations in Canada

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

DPI in Russia: An Overview

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider

(ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: A Major Consumer of DPI

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider

(ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service

Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and

Other End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider

(ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 99: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service

Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and

Other End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Iran & Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication

Table 107: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider

(ISP), Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other

End-Users for the Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 113: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-user - Internet Service Provider (ISP),

Government and Other End-Users - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government and Other End-Users

for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 117: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product Type - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection



