ehsAI Earns 2021 Top Product of the Year from Environment + Energy Leader

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI, a global provider of compliance automation SaaS technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, today announced that it has received Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider ehsAI a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environment management.

The ehsAI platform streamlines the deconstruction of any regulatory documents, regardless of format, into detailed, mapped requirements by leveraging a powerful AI-driven platform that allows for better efficiency, accuracy, consistency, and compliance oversight. ehsAI's AI and machine learning capabilities allow users to turn compliance and permitting documents into immediate actions within minutes and can be integrated into any EHS management system workflows. ehsAI uses deep learning techniques in areas of computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) to automate the tedious, error-prone, manual process of reviewing and identifying compliance requirements from regulatory, permits, consent decrees, plans or standard documentation. The benefits include freeing EHS compliance professionals to focus on more analysis or higher value-based projects with increased accuracy of compliance data and actions, risk reduction, and realized cost savings within as fast as 30 days of use.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy, environmental and sustainability benefits through innovative technology. Companies chosen for Top Product of the Year are those who are seen as leaders in their industry by exceeding industry expectations and standards through innovative technology solutions.

A panel of independent judges commended ehsAI for its innovative approach to simplifying the complexities of EHS compliance with real-world applicability and proven impact of AI. According to the judges, “This product simplifies the time-consuming exercise of compliance with a myriad of permits. The usefulness of this product is on multiple levels, from reducing risk to saving time and labor.”

Over 50% of the top ten Fortune 500 companies trust ehsAI with their compliance automation, including companies across a broad range of industries with notable customers and partners such as AECOM, APTIM, Baxter, Jacobs and Mosaic. Through ehsAI’s machine learning capabilities and artificial intelligence, customers are benefiting from significant value creation. For example, an energy company lowered operational costs by 80% by streamlining the processing of compliance documents with ehsAI’s solution. Additionally, one of the world’s largest technology companies used ehsAI to reduce the cost of creating a comprehensive regulatory register for the implementation of an ISO 14001 management system, reducing time to create from three months to less than one month.

“We are honoured to be receiving this award in recognition of the work we are doing to revolutionize the way organizations manage the complexity of EHS regulatory compliance,” said Margery Moore, chief executive officer of ehsAI. “We are proud to play a role in supporting our customers and partners through their sustainability journey by providing smart compliance solutions to address the complex and rapidly changing global regulatory landscape driven by market forces such as climate change and ESG.”

ehsAI will be demonstrating its award-winning compliance automation solution and sharing best practices on July 20th at 12:30 EDT / 9:30 am PDT at the Environment + Energy Leader Solution Summit in a feature session, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drastically Reduce Compliance Costs. Visit the website to learn more about ehsAI.

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation that simplifies environmental, health and safety, and compliance management for businesses. ehsAI uses advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyze, interpret, and convert complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. Notable customers and partners include AECOM, APTIM, Jacobs, and Mosaic, as well as several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition from Environment + Energy Top Product of the Year, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award, Environment + Energy Leader 100, BC Tech Technology Impact Award, Rocket Builders Emerging ICT Rockets, and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information visit www.ehsai.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

