Global Technical Textiles Market to Reach US$231.5 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$94.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Technical Textiles market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Technical Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Processes Segment Corners a 25.7% Share in 2020
In the global Other Processes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Technical Textiles
Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global
Textile Industry
EXHIBIT 1: World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical
Textiles and Traditional Textiles
EXHIBIT 2: World Textile Industry by Segment (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles and Technical
Textiles
EXHIBIT 3: World Textile Industry by Fiber Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Manmade and Natural
Fibers
Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical
Textiles? Clout
A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes
EXHIBIT 4: World Technical Textiles Production by Country/
Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Americas, China, EU, India, and Rest of World
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: World Technical Textiles Market (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: Global Technical Textiles Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific,
China, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain
Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Agru America, Inc. (USA)
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Sweden)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)
Berry Global Group (USA)
Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Delfingen Industry S.A (France)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)
Elevate Textiles, Inc. (USA)
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
Freudenberg SE (Germany)
Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Hanes Geo Components (USA)
Hindoostan Mills Ltd. (India)
Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
Johns Manville (USA)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
Low & Bonar PLC (UK)
Milliken & Company (USA)
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)
Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)
SGL Carbon (Germany)
SKAPS Industries (USA)
Solmax (Canada)
SRF Limited (India)
Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)
Techfab India (India)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Thrace Group (Greece)
TWE Group GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market
Expansion
New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects
Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector
Mobile Textiles: Major Segment
Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut
Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Year 2010 through 2024
EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (%
Share): 2019
A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in
Automotive Vehicles
Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion
Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building
Textiles
Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary
Applications
Visible Shift towards Spunbonds
Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow
Growing Emphasis on R&D
Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)
for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
EXHIBIT 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche
A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles
Innovations Spur Demand
Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector
Sports Textiles: Niche Segment
Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments
Clothing Textiles Make a Cut
Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market
A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles
Packaging Textiles Gain Traction
Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities
Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales
EXHIBIT 13: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others,
Nonwovens and Woven
EXHIBIT 14: Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia,
Europe, NAFTA, South America, and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 15: World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration,
Hygiene, Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others
Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites
Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile
Landscape
Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-
derived Feedstock
Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use
Case
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-
Economic & Demographic Trends
Stable Economy
EXHIBIT 16: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
