Global Technical Textiles Market to Reach US$231.5 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$94.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Technical Textiles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Technical Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Processes Segment Corners a 25.7% Share in 2020



In the global Other Processes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global

Textile Industry

EXHIBIT 1: World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical

Textiles and Traditional Textiles

EXHIBIT 2: World Textile Industry by Segment (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles and Technical

Textiles

EXHIBIT 3: World Textile Industry by Fiber Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Manmade and Natural

Fibers

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical

Textiles? Clout

A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes

EXHIBIT 4: World Technical Textiles Production by Country/

Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Americas, China, EU, India, and Rest of World

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: World Technical Textiles Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: Global Technical Textiles Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific,

China, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain

Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market

Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Year 2010 through 2024

EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (%

Share): 2019

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in

Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building

Textiles

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary

Applications

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

EXHIBIT 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche

A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles

Innovations Spur Demand

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

EXHIBIT 13: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others,

Nonwovens and Woven

EXHIBIT 14: Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia,

Europe, NAFTA, South America, and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 15: World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration,

Hygiene, Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile

Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-

derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use

Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-

Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

EXHIBIT 16: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050



