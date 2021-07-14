Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to Reach $470.6 Million by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$470.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coulometric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$284.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volumetric segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Titrators (Automatic and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Other Product Segments Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$67.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)



Aquamax KF

CSC Scientific Company, Inc.

DKK-TOA CORPORATION

Hach Company

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG

Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd.

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Metrohm AG

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Nittoseiko Analytech Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Xylem Inc.

SI Analytics GmbH







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Laboratory Instrumentation Sector

Titrators: An Important Analytical Instrument

Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators

Types of Titrators

Applications of Titrators

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Drive Market Growth

Mini Titrators Gain Space in Laboratories

Titrators Gain Importance as COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for

Disinfectants

Exhibit 1: Sales Growth of Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 in

the US in March 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Global Sales of Hand Sanitizers in US$ Million:

2014-2024

Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance

Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management

Replacement Sales Support Demand

Potentiometric Titrators Record Strong Growth

Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market

Regulatory Compliance Drives Growth

Food & Beverage Testing Augments Demand

U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods

Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage

Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 3: Global Beverage Consumption Breakdown by Category: 2019

Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods

Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth

Drug Safety: A Significant Growth Driver for Titration

EXHIBIT 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Growing Concern Over Environmental Contamination to Drive Demand

Titration Technology Finds Significant Application Determining

Water Quality and Safety

Titration Systems and Growing Relevance in Textile Industry

Titrators Find Varied Applications in Paper and Pulp Industry

Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical

Industry: An Opportunity for Titrators Market

International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis

with Compliant Methods of Analysis

Biodiesel?s Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to

Promote Use of Titration

Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per

Regulatory Compliance

EXHIBIT 4: Consumption of Biodiesel in OECD Countries in

Billion Liters: 2015-2025



