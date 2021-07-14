Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to Reach $470.6 Million by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$470.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coulometric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$284.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volumetric segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Titrators (Automatic and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Other Product Segments Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$67.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Laboratory Instrumentation Sector
Titrators: An Important Analytical Instrument
Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators
Types of Titrators
Applications of Titrators
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations Drive Market Growth
Mini Titrators Gain Space in Laboratories
Titrators Gain Importance as COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for
Disinfectants
Exhibit 1: Sales Growth of Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 in
the US in March 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Global Sales of Hand Sanitizers in US$ Million:
2014-2024
Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance
Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management
Replacement Sales Support Demand
Potentiometric Titrators Record Strong Growth
Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market
Regulatory Compliance Drives Growth
Food & Beverage Testing Augments Demand
U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods
Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage
Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 3: Global Beverage Consumption Breakdown by Category: 2019
Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods
Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth
Drug Safety: A Significant Growth Driver for Titration
EXHIBIT 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Growing Concern Over Environmental Contamination to Drive Demand
Titration Technology Finds Significant Application Determining
Water Quality and Safety
Titration Systems and Growing Relevance in Textile Industry
Titrators Find Varied Applications in Paper and Pulp Industry
Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical
Industry: An Opportunity for Titrators Market
International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis
with Compliant Methods of Analysis
Biodiesel?s Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to
Promote Use of Titration
Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per
Regulatory Compliance
EXHIBIT 4: Consumption of Biodiesel in OECD Countries in
Billion Liters: 2015-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

