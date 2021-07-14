Charlesbank Capital Partners Names New Managing Directors

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC is pleased to announce the appointment to Managing Director of Mayur Desai, Matthew Jacobson, David Katz, Maggie Littlefield Sahlman, Pedro Vaz and Carolyn Wintner, effective July 1, 2021. With these promotions, the firm now has 20 Managing Directors across the firm.



“It is a great milestone to recognize the accomplishments and dedication of these team members through their well-deserved promotion to Managing Director,” said Michael Choe, Managing Director and CEO of Charlesbank. “During their careers at Charlesbank, they have made significant contributions to our mission of delivering superior results for our investors, consistently upholding the team-based approach that fuels our culture and the success of our three investment strategies.”

Mayur Desai

Mayur joined Charlesbank as an Associate in 2009 and rejoined the Flagship Private Equity team in 2015. Earlier in his career he also worked at Audax Group and Vector Capital. Mayur joined Charlesbank’s Technology Opportunities team in 2019, which he helps lead alongside Hiren Mankodi and Darren Battistoni. He is actively involved in the firm’s investments in Ivanti, Wolfepak Software and Vestcom. Previous portfolio company involvement includes CIFC, QC Supply, TLC Vision and Trojan Battery. Mayur has a BS from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Matthew Jacobson

Matt joined Charlesbank’s Credit Opportunities team in 2016. Previously he was an Executive Director at Palmer Square Capital Management and before that he held a similar role at Nomura Securities. Early in his career Matt worked at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. Responsible for investment sourcing and portfolio management of Charlesbank’s credit investing, Matt has been instrumental in building out the Credit Opportunities strategy from inception. He graduated with a BBA, magna cum laude, from Texas Christian University.

David Katz

David joined Charlesbank’s Flagship Private Equity team in 2013 after receiving his MBA. Previously, he worked at Bain Capital and McKinsey & Company. David is now a leader of the Business Services sector group and is actively involved in the firm’s investments in Lido Advisors, Neptune Retail Solutions and World Insurance Associates. Prior portfolio companies include Ensono and Varsity Brands. He earned his BA, summa cum laude, and MBA from Harvard University.

Maggie Littlefield Sahlman

Maggie joined Charlesbank in 2019 to lead the firm’s fundraising and investor relations efforts. Previously, she was a Managing Director in the Private Funds Group at Houlihan Lokey, which acquired her predecessor firm, BearTooth Advisors. Prior to BearTooth, Maggie spent 10 years at Advent International and started her career at Goldman Sachs. During her tenure at Charlesbank, the firm has raised three funds and two companion vehicles across its Flagship Private Equity, Credit Opportunities and Technology Opportunities strategies, totaling nearly $7 billion in capital commitments. Maggie is a graduate of Princeton University.

Pedro Vaz

Pedro joined Charlesbank’s Flagship Private Equity team in 2010 from McKinsey & Company. After working across several sectors at Charlesbank, Pedro is now a leader of the Technology & Technology Infrastructure team and is actively involved in Park Place Technologies and Six Degrees. Previous portfolio companies include Full Beauty Brands, MyEyeDr., Plaskolite, Sound United, Tecomet, Wayfair and Zayo. He earned his BSE and MSE from the University of Michigan.



Carolyn Wintner

Before joining Charlesbank as the Head of Capital Markets in 2019, Carolyn worked at Bain Capital Credit for nine years, most recently as a Director in the Private Credit Group. There she was responsible for the origination, underwriting and documentation of privately placed investment opportunities across the capital structure. At Charlesbank, she oversees all capital markets activities across new and existing platform investments, including leveraged buyouts, add-ons and recapitalizations. She also manages the firm’s relationships with leveraged finance providers and advisors while working actively with the firm’s Credit Opportunities strategy. Carolyn earned her BA, summa cum laude, and MBA from Harvard University.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

