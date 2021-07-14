Insights on the Airport Baggage Handling System Global Market to 2026 - Rapid Modernization of Airports Worldwide is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Baggage Handling System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airport baggage handling system market exhibited negative growth during 2015-2020. The baggage handling system (BHS) is a conveyor mechanism that is used to transfer checked luggage from the ticketing counters to airplane loading gates and vice versa. It is also used for bag tracking, load balancing, volume regulation and screening luggage for security reasons. The system utilizes devices such as barcode scanners, radio frequency sensors, tilt tray sorters, Automatic Jam Readers (AJR), Automatic Tag Readers (ATR) and vertical sortation units. They aim toward providing efficient and transparent baggage handling to the travelers and minimizing the workload for the ground staff. As a result, traditionally used manual sorting equipment and machines are being replaced by fully automated and computer-guided technologies.
A flourishing aviation industry, along with rapid modernization of airports across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing number of flight passengers, coupled with frequent terrorist threats, has escalated the airport security concerns. Additionally, the growth of international trade and the rise in tourism across the globe has also impacted the aviation industry, which further drives the necessity for these systems. Moreover, technological advancements such as the utilization of robots for the baggage handling process along with endeavors such as the establishment of new airports and expansion of existing terminals are also expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) by the market players to develop more advanced product variants with quick turnaround time and increased capacity. For instance, Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmBH (SPPAL-Germany) renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in the year 2015, which aimed for the renovation of the BHS at Terminal 1 and 3 for offering a capacity of more than 4800 bags per hour. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global airport baggage handling system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Identification Technology:
- Barcode System
- RFID System
Market Breakup by Airport Class:
- Class A Airport
- Class B Airport
- Class C Airport
Market Breakup by Check-In Type:
- Assisted Service Bag Check-In
- Self-Service Bag Check-In
Market Breakup by Type:
- Conveyor System
- Destination Coded Vehicle
Market Breakup by Efficiency:
- Below 3000
- 3000 to 6000
- Above 6000
Market Breakup by Cost Analysis:
- Operational Cost Analysis
- Installation Cost Analysis
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Siemens, Vanderlande, Daifuku Company, Pteris Global, Beumer Group, Fives Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, Grenzebach Maschinenbau, BCS Group, Logplan, Glidepath Group, Ansir Systems, Babcock International Group, SITA, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global airport baggage handling system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the identification technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the airport class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the check-in type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the efficiency?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the cost analysis?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What is the structure of the global airport baggage handling system industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Identification Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Airport Class
5.6 Market Breakup by Check-In Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Efficiency
5.9 Market Breakup by Cost Analysis
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Identification Technology
6.1 Barcode System
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 RFID System
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Airport Class
7.1 Class A Airport
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Class B Airport
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Class C Airport
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Check-In Type
8.1 Assisted Service Bag Check-In
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Self-Service Bag Check-In
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Type
9.1 Conveyor System
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Destination Coded Vehicle
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Efficiency
10.1 Below 3000
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 3000 to 6000
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Above 6000
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Cost Analysis
11.1 Operational Cost Analysis
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Installation Cost Analysis
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Siemens
17.3.2 Vanderlande
17.3.3 Daifuku Company
17.3.4 Pteris Global
17.3.5 Beumer Group
17.3.6 Fives Group
17.3.7 G&S Airport Conveyer
17.3.8 Grenzebach Maschinenbau
17.3.9 BCS Group
17.3.10 Logplan
17.3.11 Glidepath Group
17.3.12 Ansir Systems
17.3.13 Babcock International Group
17.3.14 SITA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjgxtf