At the close of business Tuesday 13 July 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1082.2p

- including income, 1085.7p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1068.8p

- including income, 1072.3p

