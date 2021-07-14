C-Bond Systems Receives $220,000 Purchase Order to Install Specialty Defense Window Film for Government Customer

HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a purchase order for $220,000 to install specialty defense window film for a government customer.



Radio frequency defense film, also known as RF attenuation window film or anti-eavesdropping film, protects homes or workplaces against radio frequencies and electromagnetic radiation. The RF film that the customer requires meets strict security requirements for facilities handling classified or other sensitive information. The government customer has requested to remain anonymous for security reasons.

“As we broaden and grow our Safety Solutions Group through our recently announced acquisition of A1 Glass Coating, we are able to offer customers a full suite of window film solutions,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This is the first example of a new product for a specified customer need that we did not previously provide, which will allow us to position ourselves as the go-to Company for any window film installation, including high security situations.”

This purchase order for RF defense film was received by A1 Glass Coating. As previously announced, on June 30, 2021, C-Bond entered into a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire 80% of A1 Glass Coating, its premier distributor and installer of C-Bond products. Several closing conditions remain outstanding, and the parties expect to finalize the transaction in July 2021.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond received a $220,000 purchase order to install specialty defense window film for a government customer; the likelihood that this is an example that will allow us to position ourselves as the go-to Company for any window film installation, including high security situations; the likelihood that the parties expect to finalize the transaction in July 2021; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to retain key employees and consultants; the Company’s ability to close the Exchange Agreement with A1 Glass; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, November 16, 2020, and August 14, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.