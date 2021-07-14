Datasea’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Entered Into Several Purchase and Distribution Agreements and Further Enhanced 5G Messaging Product Availability in China

BEIJING, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") has signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform ("5G MMCP") Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners. 5G MMCP is a product intending to unify customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message-marketing.



Shuhai Zhangxun entered into purchase and distribution agreements with six companies located in Nei Mongol, Anhui, Chongqing and Zhejiang. Under the agreements, six companies will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners, enjoy the exclusive authorization in designated districts to distribute 5G MMCP Version 3.0, and have access to sales commission. In exchange, six companies will pay Shuhai Zhangxun for providing 5G Messaging products and services and the total value of these engagements is RMB 886,000 (or USD 136,940 approximately). Shuhai Zhangxun has already received RMB 490,400 (or USD 75,796 approximately).

Liu Zhixin, CEO of Datasea, commented, "Datasea's research and development team has been making ongoing efforts to improve and strengthen our products as we believe a steady stream of improvements, diligently executed, will have transformational results. Along with those efforts is our rapidly expanded distribution network nationwide, and I am very pleased to add six new district partners. We are also witnessing increasing demand and inquiries from customers and business partners about 5G MMCP. As the commercialization of 5G messaging will be fully introduced to the Chinese market, we will work closely with customers and business partners to reinforce our brand with a comprehensive marketing plan, and eventually achieve revenue growth by optimizing monetization."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

