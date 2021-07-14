Medolife Rx Announces Donation of Escozine to Heath Clinic in Dominican Republic for Use on Growing COVID-19 Positive Patient Population

BURBANK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it is making significant donations of its lead drug candidate Escozine®, which was recently re-registered as a natural alternative medicine in the Dominican Republic (DR), to the Cruz Jiminian Foundation to help with an influx of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) positive patients.

The foundation that is receiving the donation is run by Dr. Felix Cruz Jiminian, who was one of the principal investigators on the Company’s safety study on Escozine® in the DR. Data derived from that study was included in the Company’s Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) submission made with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and showed that Escozine® was safe and tolerable in all patients who received the drug candidate. The Company’s submission seeks approval for Escozine® as an effective palliative and/or therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19. As preliminary data has been very positive and with Escozine’s registration in the region as a natural alternative medicine, the foundation plans to offer the donated Escozine® to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing moderate to severe symptoms.

“We have worked closely with Dr. Cruz Jiminian for some time now and we are honored to make a donation of Escozine to his foundation in hopes of helping many of the region's underserved or economically challenged COVID patients,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Beyond pursuing regulatory approval of Escozine from the US FDA, we have been working closely with the government of the DR in order to prove Escozine’s effectiveness in fighting COVID-19, with hopes of its eventual approval there as well. As many of our operations are in the DR, we want to remain good community partners and we believe this donation is an illustration of that commitment. We hope that patients who need it receive the drug, and if we can support Dr. Cruz Jiminian and his cause any further, we plan to.”

“We would like to thank Dr. Mikaelian and the whole Medolife team for this extremely generous donation to our foundation,” said Dr. Cruz Jiminian. “I have personally observed the effectiveness of Escozine in fighting viral infections in pre-clinical studies and since the product is approved as a natural alternative medicine, we are very fortunate to be able to give it to patients who need it most now, while fighting the COVID-19 virus. Our mission at the foundation is to serve those who are underrepresented or cannot afford more expensive treatments and this donation will help in that quest.”

Escozine®, which is comprised of scorpion peptides that have been polarized by the Company’s proprietary process, is Medolife’s lead drug candidate. The Company is currently working on the next steps for its FDA submission on Escozine®, as detailed by the FDA response the Company received in mid-June, where it will conduct an additional toxicology and Pharmacokinetic (PK) study, which are both set to start in short order.

Beyond seeking approval for Escozine® as a palliative or therapeutic treatment for the COVID-19 virus itself, recently the Company announced that in additional clinical observations, patients who originally had strong adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and were given Escozine®, experienced significantly lessened side effects. These observations have led the Company to move forward with pursuing an additional pilot study on the drug, looking to prove its effectiveness in decreasing side effects of vaccinations for COVID-19.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

