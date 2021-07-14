Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive

Kelowna, BC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce in an effort to strive for best practices and to demonstrate robust corporate governance, the following changes have been made to the Company’s Board of Directors:



Jurgen Schreiber – Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee

– Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee Ruairi Twomey – Appointed as Independent Director

– Appointed as Independent Director Duane Lo, CPA – Appointed as Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Ruairi and Duane to the Avant board. The additions of highly experienced, world-class executives will add a wealth of operational, management, and CPG expertise to further bolster our leadership team,” stated Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. ”These appointments, including the appointment of Jurgen as Chairman come at an exciting time, as we continue to build our company and strive to be a best-in-class premium category leader. The Board will continue its commitment to corporate governance best practices and to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

Member Profiles



Jurgen Schreiber - Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee



Jurgen is a seasoned executive who's led multi-billion dollar global conglomerates. Jurgen currently serves as the CEO of the Katz Group, one of Canada’s leading privately owned enterprises, with operations in sports & entertainment, real estate, restaurants and retail. Jurgen has extensive knowledge and contacts in the legalized cannabis industry within Canada and the US. Jurgen’s previous roles include:

President and CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart (2006 to 2011), a Canadian retail chain with more than 1,300 stores that, under Jurgen's leadership, reported more than $10.5 billion in annual sales and $910 million in operating income in the 2011 fiscal year.

(2006 to 2011), a Canadian retail chain with more than 1,300 stores that, under Jurgen's leadership, reported more than $10.5 billion in annual sales and $910 million in operating income in the 2011 fiscal year. President and CEO of Rexall Health

Member of Schwarz Group Supervisory Board , Europe’s biggest food retailer

, Europe’s biggest food retailer Jurgen has also held senior leadership roles at global enterprises such as; Reckitt Benckiser, a British multinational consumer goods company, Health and Beauty Europe, and A.S. Watson where he was responsible for 4000 stores in 23 countries.

“Under Norton’s leadership, the management team has executed extremely well. Recapitalizing the company, divesting of none core assets, and strictly focusing on the growth of high-quality cannabis, has allowed us to be a well-positioned leader in the premium category,” said Jurgen Schreiber, Chairman of the Board at Avant. “We are excited to begin our journey as Avant and would like to welcome the new Board Members and their additional expertise - particularly in the finance and CPG sectors.”





Ruairi Twomey - Appointed as Independent Director



Ruairi is a highly experienced senior marketing manager with over two decades of proven marketing and retail management on three continents, with multi-billion dollar enterprises. Experienced in developing successful business strategies and broad innovation programs that drive transformative growth. Results driven with a strong track record of market share gains for large and small businesses alike often in difficult and / or recessionary market conditions. Ruairi’s previous roles include:

Brand Director of Tesco Plc (2017 to 2020), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer with over 7,000 stores, where he managed an own brand portfolio of $13.7 billion in annual revenue.

(2017 to 2020), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer with over 7,000 stores, where he managed an own brand portfolio of $13.7 billion in annual revenue. Diageo Inc (2005 to 2015), a multinational beverage alcohol company operating in over 180 countries, known for brands such as Johnnie Walker, Ciroc and Don Julio. During his 10-year tenure at Diageo, Ruairi held various marketing roles including Chief Marketing Officer Nigeria and Vice-President Marketing (USA), where he managed Beer & Ready-To-Drink portfolios that saw up to £1.6B in annual revenue

“As the cannabis market continues to evolve and growth opportunities emerge, strong brand portfolios with a reputation for quality underpin the ambition of the Avant team to accelerate growth. I am very pleased to join the Board to help realize that ambition,” stated Ruairi Twomey, Director of Avant Brands.





Duane Lo, CPA - Appointed as Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee



Duane is a highly motivated, results oriented corporate executive with significant experience in all aspects of corporate governance, strategic planning, finance and administration for companies in various stages of development. Duane has over 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management, public company roles in senior finance, including 13 years in financing, management and administration positions of mining operations and development projects in the United States, Brazil, Africa and other jurisdictions. He currently holds positions as Chief Financial Officer and Director of publicly traded companies in the resource sector and he was previously the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Luna Gold Corp. and Corporate Controller for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Duane was also employed at Deloitte in the assurance and advisory practice. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation in the Province of British Columbia.



“I am very excited to join the Board of this strong and dynamic Company as it continues its growth and expansion in the cannabis industry. Fiscal management and corporate governance are key to developing a successful cannabis company in today’s market. I look forward to working with the team to continue to strengthen the corporate strategy and financial oversight,” stated Duane Lo, Director, Audit Committee Chair and Nomination & Governance Committee Chair.



In connection with the newly appointed Board members, the Company would like to announce the resignation of Aaron Dow. The Company would like to thank Aaron for his relentless commitment and oversight during the last three years of pivotal growth. The Company appreciates his vital contributions and would like to wish him the best in his future endeavours. Duane Lo, will be succeeding Derek Sanders as Chair of the Audit Committee, however Derek will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, and remain as a member of the Audit Committee. Jurgen Schreiber will be succeeding the Company’s Founder and CEO, Norton Singhavon as Chairman of the Board, in an effort to increase the Board’s independence and governance. Norton will continue to serve as a member of the Board, as well as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.





A summary of the Avant’s Board of Directors is as follows:



Jurgen Schreiber – Chairman of the Board, Independent Director, Compensation Committee Chair

Norton Singhavon – Executive Member

Michael Blady – Executive Member

Ruairi Twomey – Independent Director

Duane Lo – Independent Director, Audit Committee Chair, Nomination and Governance Committee Chair

Derek Sanders – Independent Director





Investors and stakeholders will be given an opportunity to address any questions regarding the changes to the Board on the Company’s second quarter earnings conference call today. Conference call details are as follows:



Conference Call

Date: July 14, 2021

Time: 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340



A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.





About Avant Brands



Avant is an innovative and sector leading producer of high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce Avant’s highly sought-after consumer brands across medical and recreational channels.



Avant’s recreational brand portfolio includes BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™, Treehugger™ and Pristine™ Seeds, which are produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its online portal and licensed partners.



Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.



To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.





