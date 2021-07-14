mdf commerce signs marketing agreement for its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution with premier Alaska Native Corporation

English French

This agreement will expand the market reach of mdf commerce in the CLM space and highlights the innovative value of mdf commerce products



MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces a new marketing agreement with Alutiiq Professional Consulting, LLC (APC). APC is a sister company to Alutiiq, LLC (Alutiiq), a premier Alaska Native Corporation-owned company whose subsidiaries are leading providers of specialized services to the US Federal Government. Through this agreement, APC will be able to introduce the mdf commerce contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution to its own clients and partners, complementing its portfolio of services with an enterprise-grade CLM solution that streamlines the complete contract lifecycle.

As a trusted partner and user of the mdf commerce CLM solution, APC experienced first-hand how the solution helps improve efficiencies, collaboration and productivity by providing comprehensive visibility to contracts, automated processes, smart document management and dynamic search and reporting capabilities.

“We’re delighted to have taken the next step in our partnership with mdf commerce through this marketing agreement,” said Gerad G Godfrey, President, APC. “The comprehensive mdf commerce CLM solution improves every aspect of contract management and we look forward to introducing this tool to our clients and partners, who we know would greatly benefit from its productivity-enhancing features such as advanced clause and compliance management and true online collaboration.”

"This new agreement with APC is an important endorsement of the mdf commerce CLM solution," said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. "We’re beyond pleased that APC believes in our CLM solution as much as we do and that an even broader range of clients and partners will be able to benefit from the efficiencies and productivity gains it provides."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce

Mark Eigenbauer

President, Strategic Sourcing

Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250

Email: mark.eigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com