Chime Bolsters Customer Service Offerings to Personalize Engagement and Deliver Dynamic Resources for Growing Client Base

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced significant enhancements to its customer service offering including eight new hires, improvements to the onboarding process, new interactive support tools and extended professional services. A market leader widely commended for listening and responding to customer needs, Chime’s latest investments in its service department underscore the company’s commitment to delivering the resources and support agents, teams and brokerages need to be successful. Learn more about Chime’s customer service solutions HERE .



Quick Links

Check out our customer success stories HERE

Watch a new video with Chime’s Manager of Customer Service HERE

Connect with Chime today!



Chime recently welcomed eight new dedicated customer service team members to support an improved onboarding process, efficiently troubleshoot roadblocks, and deliver the highly personalized service customers need. In his new role, Chime team leader Steven Lopez will spearhead the growing Customer Success Program, Eric Thornley will serve as Program Manager and Nick Vargo Fiedler, formerly of Ylopo with deep expertise in onboarding, tech support and customer service, will lead the team in executing a more efficient onboarding process. This includes a new interactive guide to address common questions and ensure customers can get up and running quickly. The growing department also includes several new onboarding specialists and customer success managers to ensure regular, high-touch engagement, personalized to customer needs.

Chime’s new extensive library of useful webinars and how-to videos offer customers the option to continue to train at their convenience and with additional resources to be published regularly, customers can easily expand their use of the platform as their needs evolve. Chime also offers expanded professional service options including a dedicated IDX package to enhance the consumer experience, a CRM package focused on leads, pipelines and smart plans, and a custom package which includes both options and additional one on one support from the growing customer success team. Armed with the insight and tools needed to fully maximize the Chime platform, customers can now more confidently and quickly identify, manage and nurture leads, improve productivity and boost conversion.

“Chime’s reputation for listening to customer needs and responding with thoughtful enhancements to help agents work smarter, not harder, is truly engrained in the company culture and one of the reasons I was thrilled to come on board,” said Nick Vargo Fiedler, manager of customer service, Chime. “The company’s recent investment in this team and the expanded resources we offer, reflect an unwavering commitment to our customers and continuous improvement to our organization. I look forward to helping agents, teams and brokerages harness the power of our platform for long term success.”

To learn more, visit HERE . Join our Facebook Group HERE .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .