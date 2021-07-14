Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seafood Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather

than Affordability

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood

Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and

Supply Issues

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood

Industry

As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects

Dampen

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021

Competition

Leading Players in the World Seafood Market

Recent Market Activity

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting

Food Security and Nutrition Needs

Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics,

Economics, and Weather

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to

Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production

Volumes

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive

Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than

Affordability

A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting

Food Security and Nutrition Needs

EXHIBIT 2: Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for

Feed, Food and Others: 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein

Consumption (in %) by Source (2019)

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to

Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

EXHIBIT 4: Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons)

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years

2011 through 2027

EXHIBIT 6: Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by

Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production

Volumes

EXHIBIT 7: Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown

by State of Fish Stock (2019)

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by

Molluscs

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes)

for 2016-2018

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive

Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown

of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and

2027



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich

Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 10: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select

Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and

Beverages (per 100 grams)

EXHIBIT 11: Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit

B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For

Select Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables,

and Beverages (per 100 grams)

EXHIBIT 12: Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc,

Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs,

Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

EXHIBIT 13: Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated,

Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately

Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

EXHIBIT 14: Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In

Milligrams of Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety)

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding

Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 16: Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in

Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market

Expansion

EXHIBIT 17: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per

Capita) by Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 18: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/

Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the

Category to the Dominant Position

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood

Industry

Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and

Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in

Retail Channels

Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce

Platforms

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market

Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product

Vital for Revenue Growth

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the

Market

New Generation Processing Machines

Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem

A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of

Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Mislabeled Seafood

Inadequate Fishing Policies

Poor Storage Facilities

Health Related Issues

Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood

Species

Tuna

EXHIBIT 19: World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production

(in %) by Production for 2019

Salmon

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

EXHIBIT 20: Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in

Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids

for the Years 2012 through 2018

EXHIBIT 21: Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest

Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 &

2018

EXHIBIT 22: Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon:

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country

for 2019

EXHIBIT 23: Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by

Country for 2019

Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand

Crabs

EXHIBIT 24: Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Country for 2019

Shrimp

EXHIBIT 25: World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2019

Lobster

EXHIBIT 26: World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 27: World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2019

Bivalves

Scallops

Clams

Seabream & Seabass

EXHIBIT 28: World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species:

(in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 29: World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 30: World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2019

Tilapia

Cod

Pollock

Catfish

Flounder

Rainbow Trout

Squid

EXHIBIT 31: World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for

2019

Other Species

Global Seafood Trade: An Overview

Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities

EXHIBIT 32: Global Fish and Fishery Products Export Value

(in US$ Billion) by Country for 2018

EXHIBIT 33: Global Seafood Market: Breakdown of Import Value by

Country for 2018

Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes

Product Overview

Seafood: A Prelude

Types of Seafood

Packaging & Labeling

Fresh Seafoods

Frozen Seafoods

Storing and Thawing

IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Seafood Categories

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and

Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding

Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market

Expansion

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the

Category to the Dominant Position

Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth

Prospects for Frozen Seafood

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market

Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth

Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures

Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market

Prospects

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of

Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground Fish by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground Fish by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Fish by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pelagics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pelagics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pelagics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tuna by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tuna by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tuna by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Salmonids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Salmonids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Salmonids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Molluscs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Molluscs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Molluscs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Crustaceans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Crustaceans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Crustaceans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chilled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chilled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chilled by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambient by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ambient by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambient by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on

Seafood Industry

Key Market Traits in a Nutshell

Longstanding Growth Variables



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Impact of COVID-19

A Major Market for Seafood

Composting Gains Importance

Key Statistical Findings

EXHIBIT 34: US Finfish Market by Type: 2019

EXHIBIT 35: US Crustacean Market By Species: 2019

EXHIBIT 36: US Commercial Landings for Fresh and Frozen Tuna: 2019

EXHIBIT 37: Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific

EXHIBIT 38: US Per Capita Consumption of Seafood (pounds/

person/year) by Species: 2019

EXHIBIT 39: US Per Capita Consumption of Commercial Fish &

Shell Fish (2014-2018): Breakdown by Fresh & Frozen, Canned,

and Cured (In Pounds/person/year)

Aquaculture Market and Seafood Consumption Volumes

Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Innovative Seafood Products Gain Demand

Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

Change in Lobster Consumption Patterns

Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment

Regulatory Environment

Distribution Landscape

EXHIBIT 40: US Seafood Market by Distribution Format (in %): 2019

Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood

EXHIBIT 41: Leading Brands in the US Refrigerated Seafoods

Market by Consumer Preference: 2019

Seafood Trade Scenario in the US

South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Product

Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs,

Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish, Pelagics,

Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Seafood by Variety - Chilled,

Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 42: Fish and Meat Consumption Per Day Per Person:

A Comparison of Select Markets

Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After

Packaging of Fishery Products

Trade Scenario

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

COVID-19 Disrupts the Seafood Supply Chain

The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide

Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood

Dominates Consumption

Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of

Frozen Seafood

China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market

Tightening Regulatory Landscape

Trade Scenario

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Impact of COVID-19

Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 43: EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Production (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Aquaculture and

Wild Catch

EXHIBIT 44: Aquaculture Market in the EU: Percentage Breakdown

of Production Value by Category of Farmed Fish for 2019

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 45: French Fish & Seafood Market by Distribution

Channel (in %) for 2019

Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels

France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 46: Leading Brands in the Italian Canned Tuna Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Brand for 2019

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,

Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -

Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,

Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by

Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -

Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and

Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Aquaculture: A Vital Constituent of UK?s Seafood Industry

EXHIBIT 47: UK Aquaculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Region (2019)

Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market

EXHIBIT 48: Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in the UK:

Percentage Breakdown of Harvest Volume for 2019

Canned Tuna Market

EXHIBIT 49: Leading Players in the UK Canned Tuna Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2019

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Product



