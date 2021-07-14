Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seafood Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 237 Featured)
- Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL)
- American Seafoods Company
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Cooke, Inc.
- Dongwon F&B
- Faroe Seafood
- Handy Seafood, Inc.
- Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- Kangamiut Seafood A/S
- Lee Fishing Company
- Leroy Seafood Group
- Lyons Seafoods Limited
- Mowi ASA
- Pacific Seafood
- Phillips Foods, Inc.
- Princes, Ltd.
- Sajo Group
- Shanghai Fisheries Group Co., Ltd.
- Stolt Sea Farm
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited
- Tassal Group Limited
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Tri Marine International, Inc.
- Trident Seafoods Corporation
- Young`s Seafood Limited
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather
than Affordability
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood
Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and
Supply Issues
COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood
Industry
As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects
Dampen
EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021
Competition
Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
Recent Market Activity
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting
Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics,
Economics, and Weather
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to
Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production
Volumes
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive
Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than
Affordability
A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting
Food Security and Nutrition Needs
EXHIBIT 2: Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for
Feed, Food and Others: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein
Consumption (in %) by Source (2019)
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to
Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
EXHIBIT 4: Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons)
Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years
2011 through 2027
EXHIBIT 6: Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by
Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production
Volumes
EXHIBIT 7: Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown
by State of Fish Stock (2019)
Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by
Molluscs
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes)
for 2016-2018
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive
Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown
of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and
2027
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich
Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 10: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select
Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and
Beverages (per 100 grams)
EXHIBIT 11: Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit
B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For
Select Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables,
and Beverages (per 100 grams)
EXHIBIT 12: Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc,
Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs,
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
EXHIBIT 13: Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated,
Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately
Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
EXHIBIT 14: Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In
Milligrams of Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety)
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding
Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 16: Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in
Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market
Expansion
EXHIBIT 17: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per
Capita) by Region for 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/
Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the
Category to the Dominant Position
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood
Industry
Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and
Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in
Retail Channels
Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce
Platforms
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market
Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction
Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product
Vital for Revenue Growth
Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the
Market
New Generation Processing Machines
Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of
Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Mislabeled Seafood
Inadequate Fishing Policies
Poor Storage Facilities
Health Related Issues
Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood
Species
Tuna
EXHIBIT 19: World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production
(in %) by Production for 2019
Salmon
Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
EXHIBIT 20: Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in
Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids
for the Years 2012 through 2018
EXHIBIT 21: Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest
Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 &
2018
EXHIBIT 22: Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon:
Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country
for 2019
EXHIBIT 23: Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by
Country for 2019
Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand
Crabs
EXHIBIT 24: Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Volume by Country for 2019
Shrimp
EXHIBIT 25: World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2019
Lobster
EXHIBIT 26: World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 27: World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2019
Bivalves
Scallops
Clams
Seabream & Seabass
EXHIBIT 28: World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species:
(in %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 29: World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 30: World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2019
Tilapia
Cod
Pollock
Catfish
Flounder
Rainbow Trout
Squid
EXHIBIT 31: World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for
2019
Other Species
Global Seafood Trade: An Overview
Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
EXHIBIT 32: Global Fish and Fishery Products Export Value
(in US$ Billion) by Country for 2018
EXHIBIT 33: Global Seafood Market: Breakdown of Import Value by
Country for 2018
Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
Product Overview
Seafood: A Prelude
Types of Seafood
Packaging & Labeling
Fresh Seafoods
Frozen Seafoods
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Seafood Categories
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and
Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding
Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market
Expansion
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the
Category to the Dominant Position
Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth
Prospects for Frozen Seafood
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market
Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market
Prospects
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of
Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground Fish by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground Fish by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Fish by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pelagics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pelagics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pelagics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tuna by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tuna by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tuna by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Salmonids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Salmonids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Salmonids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Molluscs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Molluscs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Molluscs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Crustaceans by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Crustaceans by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Crustaceans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chilled by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chilled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chilled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambient by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Ambient by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambient by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on
Seafood Industry
Key Market Traits in a Nutshell
Longstanding Growth Variables
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Impact of COVID-19
A Major Market for Seafood
Composting Gains Importance
Key Statistical Findings
EXHIBIT 34: US Finfish Market by Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 35: US Crustacean Market By Species: 2019
EXHIBIT 36: US Commercial Landings for Fresh and Frozen Tuna: 2019
EXHIBIT 37: Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific
EXHIBIT 38: US Per Capita Consumption of Seafood (pounds/
person/year) by Species: 2019
EXHIBIT 39: US Per Capita Consumption of Commercial Fish &
Shell Fish (2014-2018): Breakdown by Fresh & Frozen, Canned,
and Cured (In Pounds/person/year)
Aquaculture Market and Seafood Consumption Volumes
Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced
Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest
Innovative Seafood Products Gain Demand
Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market
Change in Lobster Consumption Patterns
Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment
Regulatory Environment
Distribution Landscape
EXHIBIT 40: US Seafood Market by Distribution Format (in %): 2019
Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood
EXHIBIT 41: Leading Brands in the US Refrigerated Seafoods
Market by Consumer Preference: 2019
Seafood Trade Scenario in the US
South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Product
Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs,
Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish, Pelagics,
Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Seafood by Variety - Chilled,
Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 42: Fish and Meat Consumption Per Day Per Person:
A Comparison of Select Markets
Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After
Packaging of Fishery Products
Trade Scenario
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
COVID-19 Disrupts the Seafood Supply Chain
The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide
Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood
Dominates Consumption
Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of
Frozen Seafood
China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market
Tightening Regulatory Landscape
Trade Scenario
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Impact of COVID-19
Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 43: EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Production (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Aquaculture and
Wild Catch
EXHIBIT 44: Aquaculture Market in the EU: Percentage Breakdown
of Production Value by Category of Farmed Fish for 2019
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 45: French Fish & Seafood Market by Distribution
Channel (in %) for 2019
Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels
France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 46: Leading Brands in the Italian Canned Tuna Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Brand for 2019
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Product Type - Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids,
Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Seafood by Product Type -
Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground Fish,
Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by
Variety - Chilled, Frozen and Ambient - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Seafood by Variety -
Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seafood by Variety -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chilled, Frozen and
Ambient for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Aquaculture: A Vital Constituent of UK?s Seafood Industry
EXHIBIT 47: UK Aquaculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Volume by Region (2019)
Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market
EXHIBIT 48: Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in the UK:
Percentage Breakdown of Harvest Volume for 2019
Canned Tuna Market
EXHIBIT 49: Leading Players in the UK Canned Tuna Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2019
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seafood by Product
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________