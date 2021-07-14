Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $42.4 Billion by 2026

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368322/?utm_source=GNW
Demand for diabetes diagnostics devices and systems is being driven by the need for easier, economic, and efficient management of the global diabetes epidemic, improving ease-of-use and accuracy of devices, and development of non-invasive techniques to simplify regular glucose testing. The spread of diabetes at epidemic proportions is driving the requirement for pre-diabetics testing and post-prandial glucose-level monitoring. With increasing levels of patient education on possible ways of preventing and delaying the onset of Type II diabetes, more and more pre-diabetics are expected to start testing blood glucose. Added to this, patients undergoing tests on account of complications arising from undiagnosed condition, such as heart attacks, are likely to spur market potential. Increasing obesity levels globally coupled with growing requirements of aging patients at both facility-based geriatric care as well as home-based managed care facilities is also expected to drive demand for various diabetes diagnostic devices and systems. Technology advancements in diabetes diagnostics that are poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include mHealth Solutions for diabetes diagnosis; wearable glucose testing devices; implantable continuous glucose monitor; and cloud-enabled CGM devices, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Test Strips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lancets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Blood glucose test strips are small disposable strips of plastic that enable people with diabetes to measure and monitor their blood sugar levels at home. Each test strip is a laminate of plastic and chemicals that provides a single-use diagnostic test for measuring blood sugar. Persistent growth in the blood glucose test strips market has been driven to a greater extent by an increase in number of diabetics, and also by technological innovations. Blood sugar lancets play a vital role in the early detection of diabetes. The rising prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, rising geriatric population, continuous technological advancements, and faster product approvals are some of the key factors spurring demand.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Growing prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle and chronic diseases, ageing population, well-established healthcare infrastructure and wider access to care services, higher healthcare awareness among population, and consumer affluence strongly influence the demand for care and diagnostics services in developed countries. Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly expanding market for diabetes diagnostics. Increased convenience, shift towards high-calorie energy-rich foods, and increasingly sedentary lifestyles are contributing to an alarming rise in incidence of diabetes in India and China making the countries the global hub for the disease with the highest number of diabetic adults.
Analog Glucose Monitors Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
Analog glucose monitors are traditional blood glucose meters that uses a blood sample drawn from pricking a patient`s finger or another place on the body. In the global Analog Glucose Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured)
- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Apex Biotechnology Corporation
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BIONIME Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- HemoCue® AB
- DexCom, Inc.
- Diazyme Laboratories Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sinocare, Inc.
- PTS Diagnostics
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech plc
- Ypsomed AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring
and Management
Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder
An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics
Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient
Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs
Well for Market in Developing Regions
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices
EXHIBIT 1: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045
EXHIBIT 3: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
EXHIBIT 5: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
EXHIBIT 6: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in
Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market
Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019
EXHIBIT 8: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
(in %) by Company for 2019
Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the
Marketplace
SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population
Benefit Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics &
Testing Market
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure: Average
Spending Per Person (in US$) by Region for 2010 and 2019
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 14: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring
Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by Component for 2020E
EXHIBIT 16: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by End-Use (in %) for 2020E
CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic
CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption
Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring &
Management of Diabetes
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c
Devices Market
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives
Widespread Adoption
Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c
Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues
Related to Hemoglobin Variants
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage
Diabetes Diagnosis
Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices,
BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth
Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market
Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth
Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market
EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin
Smart Insulin Pens
Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain
Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge,
Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics
Market
EXHIBIT 18: Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years)
by Region for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 19: Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79
Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health
Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors
Focus on Development of Wearable Devices
An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring
Techniques
Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives
mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis
Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices
Innovations in Insulin Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Test Strips by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Test Strips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Test Strips by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lancets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lancets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lancets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Analog Glucose
Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Analog Glucose Monitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog Glucose Monitors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Glucose Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Continuous Glucose Monitors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Glucose
Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pens by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pens by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pumps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pumps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Injectors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Injectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
With Diabetes Emerging as a Major Lifestyle Disease, Diabetes
Diagnostics Market Poised for Growth in the US
EXHIBIT 20: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America
and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 21: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019
Aging Demographics: A Factor Driving Diabetes Prevalence
EXHIBIT 22: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the
US for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 23: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by
Age Group: 1975-2050
EXHIBIT 24: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019
Rising Significance of Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose
Monitoring Devices
Regulatory Guidance for Glucose Meter Companies
Insulin Syringes Dominate the Insulin Delivery Devices Market
Emerging Grey Market for Testing Strips
Competition
Companies Focus on Research for Better Diabetes Diagnostics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Canada: Opportunity for Diabetes
Diagnostics Market
EXHIBIT 34: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2019): Number of
Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National
Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (?000s), and
Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in ?000s)
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Aging Population Drives Diabetes Diagnostics Market
EXHIBIT 25: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2019): Number of
Adults with Diabetes (in ?000s), Adults with Undiagnosed
Diabetes (in ?000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79)
Comparative Prevalence (%), and Number of Diabetes-Related
Deaths (in ?000s)
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Increasing Diabetes Incidence Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 26: Diabetes Statistics in China for 2019
Lower Penetration Offers High Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Glucose Meters Breakdown of Revenues by
Leading Companies for 2019
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Promising Outlook
EXHIBIT 28: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 29: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2019): Adults with
Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79)
Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes
(20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)
for Select Countries
Reimbursement Scenario
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose
Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps
and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
