Global Hydrogen Generators Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368330/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.On-Site, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach US$944.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global Hydrogen Generators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hydrogen Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$270.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$270.6 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)



Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Deokyang Co., Ltd.

EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation

Hydrogenics Corporation

Idroenergy

ITM Power Plc

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A.

Messer Group

Nel ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Proton OnSite







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368330/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential

Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques

for Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen?s Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen

Generators Market

Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets

Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production

EXHIBIT 1: Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by

Merchant and Captive Segments



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 2: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto

Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region

for 2018

Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities

A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations

Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to

Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model

for 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During

the Period 2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

EXHIBIT 5: FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the

Years 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by

Sector for 2019

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of

FCVs

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling

Stations by Region (As of 2019)

EXHIBIT 8: Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen

Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)

Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market

Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs

Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen

Generators Market

Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen

Fuel Cells

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown

(in %) by Region: 2019

Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen

Generators

International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology

Development for H2 Supply

Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage

Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production

Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as

Catalyst

Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution

Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power

Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation

Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass

Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen

Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution

Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel

Cells’ Life

Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen

for Fuel Cell Cars

Product Overview

Introduction to Hydrogen

EXHIBIT 10: Energy Density of Various Fuel Types

EXHIBIT 11: Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature

Properties of Various Fuel Types

Hydrogen Generators: A Definition

Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective

Thermochemical Production Technologies

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Methanol Reformation

Ammonia Cracking

Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System

Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology

Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process

Natural Gas-Reforming

Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons

Coal Gasification

Biomass Gasification

Bio Hydrogen Process

Electrolytic Production Technologies

Water Electrolysis

Alkaline Electrolysis

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

High-Temperature Electrolysis

Photolytic Production Technologies

Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production

Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis

Other Hydrogen Production Technologies

Dark Fermentation

Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Applications

Fuel Cells

Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles

Other Industries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Site by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Site by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Steam Reformer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Steam Reformer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Steam Reformer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrolysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrolysis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrolysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Petroleum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Petroleum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rising Fuel Cells Demand Fosters Growth in Hydrogen Generators

Market

EXHIBIT 12: Cumulative Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles:

(Units) in the US for the Period 2016-2019

EXHIBIT 13: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales (in Units) by

Model in the US for the Year 2019

US Government Intensifies Efforts on Hydrogen Energy Development

Government’s Vital Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy

Select Statistics on Hydrogen Production

EXHIBIT 14: US Hydrogen Production (in MMT) by Merchant

Hydrogen and Captive Hydrogen for 2019

EXHIBIT 15: US Merchant Hydrogen Production Capacity Breakdown

(in %) by Type for 2019

EXHIBIT 16: US Refineries Hydrogen Production Capacity (Million

Standard Cubic Feet Per Day or MMSCFD) by State (2019)

EXHIBIT 17: US Hydrogen Refinery Market: Production Capacity of

Captive, On-Purpose Hydrogen by Company for 2019

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Japan?s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells,

Driving Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market

Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations

EXHIBIT 18: Japanese Government?s Target for Hydrogen

Infrastructure: Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by

2020, 2025 and 2030

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China: An Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles Production in China

(in Units) for the Years 2016-2019

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: European Merchant Hydrogen Production Breakdown

(in %) by Type for 2019

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Site and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Generators

by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen

Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________