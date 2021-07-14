The cell line development and characterization services markets are projected to be worth over USD 12 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of Cell Line Development and Characterization Services Market , 2020- 2030 report to its list of offerings.

The development and characterization of cell lines is both technically challenging and financially demanding; as a result, drug developers and academic institutions are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers, which have the necessary infrastructure and the adequate skillset to carry out advanced genetic engineering and routine analytical procedures in minimum time with reduced chances of failure.

To order this 400+ page report, which features 150+ figures and 200+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-line-development-and-characterization-services.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 220 players claim to offer services for the development of cell lines

Nearly 90% of the aforementioned players provide services for the development of mammalian cell lines, while more than half the companies mentioned in the report (55%) have the necessary expertise to develop microbial expression systems.

Over 80 companies presently offer different types of cell line characterization services

Close to 83% of the abovementioned players are capable of assessing cell line identity / stability. Among available bioanalytical assays, DNA fingerprinting / profiling is currently the most widely used technique in this field. For biosafety testing, majority (37%) of the firms claim to offer tests for the detection of mycoplasma; of these, nearly 25% also offer mycoplasma clearance services.

There are 60+ non-industry players with cell line characterization capabilities

Nearly 90% of these entities offer STR-based cell line authentication services, with majority (43%) of them using Promega’s GenePrint® 10 System to create human genetic profiles.

Partnership activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 18%, between 2015 and 2020

More than 330 partnership deals have been signed between industry stakeholders and sponsors in the given time period; majority of the deals were licensing agreements (23%), followed by mergers and acquisitions (18%). In 2020, nearly 30% of the established agreements were focused on R&D, manufacturing, licensing, commercialization, and distribution and supply of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 viral strain.

The cell line development services market is anticipated to be worth over USD 5.3 billion by 2030

At present, the highest share of service revenues (82%) is estimated to be generated from development projects involving mammalian cell lines; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, majority of the market opportunity (80%) in 2030 is expected to be generated from GMP projects, focused on biotherapeutic production.

The cell line characterization services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~25% till 2030

In 2030, the highest share of the market (in terms of service revenues) is anticipated to be captured by North America (50%), followed by Europe (26%). In is worth mentioning that the service revenues in the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America, are expected to grow at a relatively higher rate (CAGR >15%) between 2020 and 2030.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-line-development-and-characterization services/request-sample.html



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cell line development services?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players offering cell line characterization services?

What are the most popular cell line development and characterization services with regard to the current demand?

with regard to the current demand? What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cell line development and characterization services market ?

The USD 5.3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell line development services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Sources of Cell Lines and Expression Systems Offered Applications of Cell Lines Company Size

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Rest of the World

The USD 7.0 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell line characterization market has been analysed across the following segments:

Sources of Cell Lines Offered Applications of Cell Lines Type of Service Provider

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the competition within the cell line-related services market is expected to grow significantly, resulting in a corresponding increase in overall market value in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions (in reverse chronological order) held with the following individuals:

Jin Liang (President, Laragen)

Fai Poon (Founder and President, Quacell Biotechnology)

Louis Boon (Chief Scientific Officer, Polpharma Biologics)

Fan Chen (Former Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma)

Michael Pointek (Founder and Managing Director, ARTES Biotechnology)

Nienke Smits (Client Relations Manager, Immunoprecise Antibodies)

Oscar Hoogteijling (Former Global Business Development Manager, Polpharma Biologics)

The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the service(s) offered, details of recent developments related to cell line development and characterization offerings, along with an informed future outlook.

BioReliance

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

Detai Bio-Tech

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Hyprocell

LakePharma

LivoGen Pharmed

Lonza

Molecular Diagnostic Services

ProBioGen

Polpharma Biologics

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Selexis

SGS

TFBS Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi Biologics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-line-development-and-characterization-services.html

or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: