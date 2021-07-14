Global Automotive Airbags Market to Reach US$91.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Airbags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Side-Impact Airbags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Front-Impact Driver Airbags segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Automotive Airbags market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Airbags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21 Billion by the year 2027.
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
In the global Front-Impact Passenger Airbags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Autoliv
- Denso Corporation
- Key Safety Systems Inc.
- Takata Corporation
- Toyoda-Gosei Co. Ltd.
- TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Airbags: A Primer
A Chronology of Airbag Market Development
Classification of Airbags
Segmentation Based on Size
Airbag Size of US & Europe (In Liters)
Components of an Airbag
Crash Sensors
Electromechanical Sensors
Electronic Sensors
Airbag Module
Bag Pack
Inflator
Gas Generant
Initiator
Filters
Segmentation Based on Deployment
Frontal Impact Airbags
Side Impact Airbags
Other Airbags
Evolution of Auto Parts, Components & Accessories Market
EXHIBIT 1: Global Market for Auto Parts & Accessories (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Segment
Automotive Safety Systems Fast Gaining Ground in Automotive
Parts & Components Industry
Airbags: Safety Systems that Act as ’Life Savers’ During High
Speed Collisions
Key Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising Incidents of Road Accidents: A Major Growth Factor
Stringent Regulations Promote Market Growth
Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Augurs Well
for the Market
Rising Awareness Provides Impetus to Demand for Airbags
Emergence of Semi/Fully Autonomous Vehicles: A Strong Business
Case
Technological Advances Influences Demand
Rising Concerns over Occupant Safety Speed Up Adoption of
Automotive Airbags
Outlook
Passenger Vehicle Segment to Maintain Lead
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Developed and Developing Markets: A Study in Contrast
Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
Global Economic Outlook (Oct 2019): Real GDP Growth Rates (%)
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)
Continental AG (Germany)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Joyson Safety Systems, Inc. (USA)
Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc. (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Vehicle Demand Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010 - 2024
EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (%
Share): 2018
Auto OEMs Battle Their Biggest Nightmare as Takata’s Recall
Saga Continues Into the Year 2020
Among the Lessons Learnt from Takata’s Recalls is the
Importance of "SRM"
EXHIBIT 5: As Recalls Intensify & Put Vehicle Quality in the ?
Spotlight?, It?s Time to Develop Effective Ways to Eliminate
Supply Chain Risks in the Automotive Industry: Number of
Vehicles Recalled in the United States (In 000s) for the
Years 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020
Rapid Urbanization and Passenger Car Density Supports Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Autonomous Vehicles to Redefine Entire Idea of Automotive Airbags
Growing Number of Road Accidents Drives Business Case for
Automotive Airbags
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand
for Airbags
Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto
Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for
the Market
Airbag Recalls to Stimulate Product Innovation and Market Growth
Strong Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Growth
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &
2030
New Product Developments: The Ongoing Saga
New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years
Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems
Australian vs. American Airbags: An Example of Product Diversity
Notable Innovations in Automotive Airbags and Inflators Market
Single/Dual/Multiple Stage Inflators
Compact Airbags & Flexible Vent Technology
Panoramic Sunroof Airbag
Inflatable Seat Belts
Dashboard Mounted & Head Cradle Airbags
Seat Cushion & External Hood Airbags
Front-/Rear-Center Airbag
Dual Contour & Far-Side Airbags
Pre-Crash External Side Airbags
Light Knee Airbag
Tubular Rear Passenger Airbag
External Side Airbag
Smart Airbags for Smart Cars
More Airbag Solutions
Market Restraints
Issues & Challenges
Concerns Over Injuries & Deaths Due to Faulty Airbags
Growing Number of Product Recalls: Cause for Concern
Takata Recall Casts a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags
Disabling Airbags: An Emerging Market
To Deactivate or Not: An Ongoing Controversy
Depowered Airbags: Designed to Save Children
Saturation for Frontal Airbags in the US and Western Europe
Automotive Airbags: Regulatory Regime
Safety Regulations Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market
Supplier Industry Structure: Role Shift Results in New
Configuration
A Strategic Insight
Tier-1 Suppliers
Tier-2 and Tier-3 Suppliers
Growth Strategy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
