Global Automotive Airbags Market to Reach US$91.5 Billion by the Year 2027

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Side-Impact Airbags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Front-Impact Driver Airbags segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Automotive Airbags market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Airbags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21 Billion by the year 2027.



Front-Impact Passenger Airbags Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



In the global Front-Impact Passenger Airbags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Airbags: A Primer

A Chronology of Airbag Market Development

Classification of Airbags

Segmentation Based on Size

Airbag Size of US & Europe (In Liters)

Components of an Airbag

Crash Sensors

Electromechanical Sensors

Electronic Sensors

Airbag Module

Bag Pack

Inflator

Gas Generant

Initiator

Filters

Segmentation Based on Deployment

Frontal Impact Airbags

Side Impact Airbags

Other Airbags

Evolution of Auto Parts, Components & Accessories Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Market for Auto Parts & Accessories (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Automotive Safety Systems Fast Gaining Ground in Automotive

Parts & Components Industry

Airbags: Safety Systems that Act as ’Life Savers’ During High

Speed Collisions

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising Incidents of Road Accidents: A Major Growth Factor

Stringent Regulations Promote Market Growth

Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Augurs Well

for the Market

Rising Awareness Provides Impetus to Demand for Airbags

Emergence of Semi/Fully Autonomous Vehicles: A Strong Business

Case

Technological Advances Influences Demand

Rising Concerns over Occupant Safety Speed Up Adoption of

Automotive Airbags

Outlook

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Maintain Lead

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Developed and Developing Markets: A Study in Contrast

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Global Economic Outlook (Oct 2019): Real GDP Growth Rates (%)

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020



Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Joyson Safety Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



Rise in Vehicle Demand Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010 - 2024

EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (%

Share): 2018

Auto OEMs Battle Their Biggest Nightmare as Takata’s Recall

Saga Continues Into the Year 2020

Among the Lessons Learnt from Takata’s Recalls is the

Importance of "SRM"

EXHIBIT 5: As Recalls Intensify & Put Vehicle Quality in the ?

Spotlight?, It?s Time to Develop Effective Ways to Eliminate

Supply Chain Risks in the Automotive Industry: Number of

Vehicles Recalled in the United States (In 000s) for the

Years 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Rapid Urbanization and Passenger Car Density Supports Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Autonomous Vehicles to Redefine Entire Idea of Automotive Airbags

Growing Number of Road Accidents Drives Business Case for

Automotive Airbags

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand

for Airbags

Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto

Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for

the Market

Airbag Recalls to Stimulate Product Innovation and Market Growth

Strong Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Growth

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &

2030

New Product Developments: The Ongoing Saga

New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years

Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems

Australian vs. American Airbags: An Example of Product Diversity

Notable Innovations in Automotive Airbags and Inflators Market

Single/Dual/Multiple Stage Inflators

Compact Airbags & Flexible Vent Technology

Panoramic Sunroof Airbag

Inflatable Seat Belts

Dashboard Mounted & Head Cradle Airbags

Seat Cushion & External Hood Airbags

Front-/Rear-Center Airbag

Dual Contour & Far-Side Airbags

Pre-Crash External Side Airbags

Light Knee Airbag

Tubular Rear Passenger Airbag

External Side Airbag

Smart Airbags for Smart Cars

More Airbag Solutions

Market Restraints

Issues & Challenges

Concerns Over Injuries & Deaths Due to Faulty Airbags

Growing Number of Product Recalls: Cause for Concern

Takata Recall Casts a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags

Disabling Airbags: An Emerging Market

To Deactivate or Not: An Ongoing Controversy

Depowered Airbags: Designed to Save Children

Saturation for Frontal Airbags in the US and Western Europe

Automotive Airbags: Regulatory Regime

Safety Regulations Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market

Supplier Industry Structure: Role Shift Results in New

Configuration

A Strategic Insight

Tier-1 Suppliers

Tier-2 and Tier-3 Suppliers

Growth Strategy



