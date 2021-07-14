Precision Nutrition Expands Access to ProCoach, the World’s Only All-In-One Health and Fitness Coaching Platform and Behavior-Change Tool

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company announces the public launch of ProCoach, the company’s innovative client-management software and behavior-change coaching tool. Previously, the coveted app was available exclusively to students and graduates of PN’s Level 1 (L1) Nutrition Certification but beginning today, coaches around the world are able to access this all-in-one solution to build a highly profitable nutrition coaching business—whether full-time or on the side.

ProCoach is a digital health and fitness coaching platform that connects coaches with their clients through instant messaging, personalized health, fitness, and nutrition programs, and online check-ins. The platform provides a turn-key solution to manage client data efficiently and leverages PN’s behavior-change coaching approach—a method that rejects the overly restrictive, “all or nothing” attitude that’s so pervasive in the health and fitness industry. Instead, it focuses on helping clients build the habits and skills needed to make consistent progress and achieve lasting change. Through this approach, coaches can address the real food and lifestyle challenges their clients face every day—like binge eating, lack of planning, on-the-go lifestyles, or a negative self image—and develop the nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, and change skills they need to make consistent progress toward their goals.

The latest version of ProCoach, now available, has been reimagined and redesigned based on feedback from early adopters of the software as well as research from the industry and PN’s expertise in successfully coaching thousands of clients. Along with the all-new in-app experience, some of the new features include integrated workout planning, guided client check-ins, and progress tracking that goes beyond the scale. Additionally, a coach onboarding video series guides those unfamiliar with PN through the company’s proven coaching approach, sharing the knowledge needed to be able to start coaching clients immediately.

“ProCoach combines the automation and ease-of-use of an app with the irreplaceable human element provided by a coach to help clients see higher levels of success in achieving and maintaining their goals,” said Timothy Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. “A huge driver behind the relaunch of ProCoach as the solution for one-on-one client management and behavior-change coaching was the desire to help coaches deliver the best results for their clients through stronger client-coach relationships, personalized plans, and optimized user experience. We’re proud to extend this amazing tool and resource beyond our community to all coaches looking to coach more confidently, more successfully, and on their own terms.”

Those interested in signing up or learning more about ProCoach can visit https://www.precisionnutrition.com/procoach-nutrition-coaching-software.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsement from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

