By the Bay Health Names Three Bay Area Business Leaders to Board of Directors

LARKSPUR, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the Bay Health (BTBH) today announced the appointment of Amira Barger, Tracy Stempel Hogan, and Greg LeClaire to the Board of Directors. These three new board appointments reflect the organization’s broadening services and expanding role serving the Bay Area with hospice care, palliative care, comfort care, grief counseling, pediatric care, and skilled home health care services.



Amira Barger is a strategic consultant with an extensive background in the healthcare and public health space with a specialization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Her experience spans having worked with the Public Health Institute, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, Feeding America, and other groups. Amira is currently Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Public Relations with Ogilvy as well as an adjunct faculty member for California State University – East Bay. She also has a number of Bay Area affiliations including serving as a member of the City of Benicia Commission United for Racial Equity and the Benicia Unified School District Site Council and serves on the boards of the Council for Certification in Volunteering America (CCVA) and the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

“I am excited to join BTBH and continue the work of advancing health equity and healthcare for communities in the Bay,” said Barger. “The majority of my career has been focused on shaping solutions for public health issues that impact us all, and BTBH is the most timely conduit to implementing those solutions in my community.”

Tracy Stempel Hogan is a major givers and fundraising advisor and coach. She currently serves as Director of Development for Dominican University of California and has past experience working as Director of Philanthropic Services for the Marin Community Foundation and Director of Alumni Advancement for Marin Catholic High School. Ms. Hogan also serves on the boards of ExtraFood, To Celebrate Life Breast Cancer Foundation, and Marin Adopt a Family.

“I am truly honored to have been asked to join the board at By the Bay Health, and I look forward to serving,” Hogan said. “This outstanding organization has benefited so many families in Marin, including my own, that it feels right to give back in this way. I am excited to be a part of BTBH at this time of growth.”

Greg LeClaire is an entrepreneurial financial executive currently working as Chief Financial Officer for Muso, Inc. Mr. LeClaire has an extensive background working as CFO and on the boards of NASDAQ-traded public companies. He previously worked as CFO of iLearning Engines, Inc., Manifest MedEx, as well as Medicity, Inc., HDMS, Inc., and Population Health IT, all subsidiaries of Aetna, Inc.

“As By the Bay Health begins its next chapter, we are delighted to welcome three experienced business executives to our Board of Directors,” said Kitty Whitaker, RN, MS, CEO of By the Bay Health. “They make a welcome addition to our board and their experience and perspective will be invaluable as BTBH expands its mission, bringing care and wellness services to additional communities throughout the Bay Area.”

Founded 45 years ago as Hospice of Marin, By the Bay Health is the oldest non-profit hospice in California and the second oldest in the United States. The organization has since been meeting the rising demand for more options with regard to home health care services beyond its hospice care.

BTBH has offices in Larkspur, San Francisco, and Sonoma and serves patients in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma, and Alameda Counties, as well as American Canyon, Napa, and Vallejo. They also offer bilingual services in Spanish and Chinese.

The non-profit By the Bay Health, an affiliate of UCSF, has been an innovative leader in home-based care for those facing life-limiting illnesses for more than four decades. Grief support and education on end-of-life care are also offered to the community at large.

